CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

BIG SIP: Porters Plainland Hotel announced it would be donating a dollar from each schooner it sells this month to fire relief. Picture: Ebony Graveur

CRACK a cold one and help out those doing it tough - it’s that easy.

Joining the civilian front backing those directly affected by the country’s bushfire horror, one Plainland pub has announced it would be aiming to contribute $5000 to fire relief.

For the month of January, Porters Plainland Hotel has promised to donate $1 for every schooner sold, with the goal of contributing funds to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Recovery.

Marketing manager Mel Porter said, since the first day of the appeal, the pub had raised $1590, a portion of the sum having come from people who had simply stopped in to donate.

“We had a gentleman put $200 cash into the tin, so that was great – he said it was a great initiative and he wanted to help,” Ms Porter said.

“If someone doesn’t like beer... they can throw some coins in the donation tin behind the bar.”

Having been in the midst of bushfires in November, two Porters staff members had a near brush with losing their own homes.

“There were some local fires and we did have two of our staff members whose properties were very close to those fires,” she said.

“But I think anyone in any regional area is hyper aware of the danger of fires.”

The team set the goal of $5000 because it felt realistic and, based on sales predictions, was achievable.

“We’re optimistic we’ll be able to raise more than that – it’s just our goal,” she said.

Ms Porter said the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery would assist with those who had found themselves in crisis in the bushfire emergency.

“It helps Red Cross give people the support they need in disasters,” she said.

“They are responding to about 30 emergencies, some of which have been going for six weeks.”

The hotel will also be hosting a screening of the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Sunday, January 19.

For a cover charge of $5, UFC enthusiasts can gather to view the program on three metre screens.

The money from the screening will also be donated to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Recovery.

“We’re keeping (the tallies) separate because it’s always good to see how many schooners are sold,” Ms Porter said.