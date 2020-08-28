Menu
Colleagues form a guard of honour as they see off retiring Senior Constable Mark Dance.
Cheers and tears at Mark’s last dance

Andrew Korner
28th Aug 2020 1:30 PM
IN AN era where five years is considered a long time to handle the pressures of being a cop, long-serving Ipswich police officer Mark Dance certainly earned the chance to put his feet up on Friday.

After 40 years spent predominantly as a traffic branch policeman, Senior Constable Dance was given a guard of honour at Ipswich Sports Club as he left his post for the final time.

In a police tradition, he was accompanied by a procession of police motorcycles and a pipe player as he left his at times emotional retirement ceremony.

Snr Const. Dance was one of the first members of the Oxley Traffic Branch that was created in the early 80s, and it was during this era that he noticed a good looking young female officer who would become his wife and the mother of his children.

"I plucked up the courage to eventually ask her out, and I still don't know why but she said yes," he said.

"Now we've been married 34 years and had two great kids, and I can honestly say we have never had an argument, and all this time she has been my rock, she has been through everything with me."

 

Retiring Senior Constable Mark Dance is joined by wife Lyn and mum Doreen for the cutting of the cake.
Wife Lyn and mum Doreen were by the retiring senior constable's side to help him cut the cake.

He also paid tribute to his workmates, who he said he would miss more than the job itself.

Snr Constable Dance moved to Ipswich Traffic Branch in 1990 and has ridden out all the changes this city has seen since.

"I've seen a lot of traffic branch officers, friends and colleagues who never got enough credit for what they did," he said.

"I was fortunate to work with great people and great officers in charge, people like Merv Adamson."

He also paid tribute to the current OIC of what is now known as the Road Policing Unit, Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton.

Inspector Keith McDonald, who last week took leave ahead of his pending retirement, said remaining in the job for 40 years was testament to Snr Const. Dance's character.

"Those who stay in the job more than 30 years deserve a big pat on the back for what they have to put up with," he said.

"It certainly doesn't get any easier with time."

