Cheer for Connie as she takes on 21km

Connie McKee of Karalee is training for the Carman's Women's Fun Run half-marathon to raise money for breast cancer. David Nielsen

BREAST cancer survivor Connie McKee, 51, is currently in training for a 21km half marathon.

She's been running up and down the hills around her home at Karalee in preparation and hopes by this weekend she'll make it to the full 21km.

The half marathon is being held as part of the Carman's Women's Fun Run on December 3 in Melbourne.

Mrs McKee hopes the course will be flat, that way she will finish it easily but she's managed to do an 18km practice run already.

It's not the first challenge that Mrs McKee has undertaken, every year she is cleared of cancer she signs up for another one.

Last year she trekked 100km doing the El Camino trail in Spain and raised $13,000 for the Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Mrs McKee said this year was her third being cancer free.

She raises money for BCNA because she knows the value of the services they offer cancer patients.

"The thing that impressed me was their My Journey kit,” she said.

For the Carman's Women's Fun Run she's raised more than $1000.

Mrs McKee said she wasn't always this fit.

"I used to walk and after the treatment I was knocked around a little bit,” she explained.

However, to train for the El Camino she hired a PT and now she runs five days a week, does two pilates classes and three weights sessions a week.

"I'm probably fitter now than I have ever been in my life,” she said.

Her cancer diagnosis came about by chance.

Mrs McKee felt like something was wrong, so she went for a heath check.

"It was weird intuition.”

After her mammogram she had an ultrasound and that's when a radiographer noticed a shadow.

If it wasn't for that radiographer stressing the shadow be investigated the aggressive form of cancer wouldn't have been picked up early and there might have been a very different outcome for Mrs McKee.

Luckily she was able to catch it and after three surgeries and seven weeks of radiation as well as a very healthy lifestyle she has managed to keep it away.

Mrs McKee said it was important for women to do regular checks and to seek additional scanning if they were concerned.

Her goal is to finish the half marathon between two-hours-and-fifteen and two-hours-and-thirty minutes as the course closes at two-hours-and-forty.

"I'm not trying to set any records.”

The Carman's Women's Fun Run is the longest-running women-only charity fun-run in Australia, this year more than 6000 women will be hitting the pavement to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Find Mrs McKee's fundraising page at https://carmanswfr2017.everydayhero.com/au/connie