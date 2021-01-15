Menu
Cheeky move likely to enrage Hanson

by Finn McHugh
15th Jan 2021 10:26 AM
The rights to Pauline Hanson's website have been bought, with internet surfers redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia.

The moderator of paulinehanson.com.au has seemingly forgotten to renew ownership, allowing quick-thinking internet users to pounce on the lapse on Thursday night.

Users attempting to enter the site were redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) on Friday.

A search of the domain name showed it also registered to the RCOA, though it is possible to register a domain in a third party's name.

It was unclear how long the new registration would last.

Quick-thinking internet users have bought the rights to Pauline Hanson’s online domain. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Senator Hanson has faced allegations of racism over her anti-immigrant and anti-refugee rhetoric since first entering parliament in 1996.

The RCOA is a non-profit national refugee advocacy body with more than 200 organisation members and 300 individual members.

The group is funded by public donations and grants from government agencies and philanthropic bodies.

Its website states it provides a platform "for the voices of refugees to be heard, the rights of refugees to be respected, the humanity of refugees valued and the contribution of refugees celebrated".

NCA NewsWire has reached out to both parties for comment.

Originally published as Cheeky move likely to enrage Hanson

