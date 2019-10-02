Menu
FIGHTER: Dylan Edgecombe died in hospital nine days after he was struck by a car at Glasshouse Mountains. Photo: Contributed.
News

‘Cheeky’ jogger killed in crash leaves behind baby boy

Felicity Ripper
1st Oct 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Oct 2019 6:42 AM
>> Tragic turn in jogging mystery gripping hinterland

>> Jogger's horrific injuries revealed as police launch appeal

A NEW father who was killed while jogging in the Sunshine Coast's hinterland has been described as a fighter with a big heart.

Dylan Edgecombe was struck by a car and carried 50m on the bonnet before being catapulted into a gully.

The 23-year-old died in hospital on Monday, nine days after the incident.

Relative Rebecca Dorrington told the Daily Mr Edgecombe had recently moved to the Coast to live with his trainer and get back into the sport he loved- boxing.

"To sum Dylan up in words is hard- he was as cheeky as they come, he was strong, the rock of the family, he was a fighter, he was honest and he was the most loyal person you would ever meet," Ms Dorrington said.

Mr Edgecombe leaves behind a six-month old son, Colt.

Dylan Edgecombe died in hospital nine days after he was struck by a car while jogging at Glasshouse Mountains.
He was running along Old Gympie Rd at 11.15am on September 21 when he was struck from behind.

Bystanders pulled him from the water in the gully and performed first aid while waiting for emergency services.

He suffered spinal fractures and a severe brain injury and was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition where he remained in the intensive care unit.

A man in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Glasshouse Mountains and carried 50m on the bonnet before being thrown into a gully.
Ms Dorrington created a GoFundMe page while he was fighting for life to help the family with the cost of Mr Edgecombe's medical bills.

"As you could imagine this is taking a huge toll on Dylan's family, emotionally, physically and of course financially," Ms Dorrington said.

"Any change that could be spared to help this family will be so greatly appreciated in this truly devastating time."

The funds will now be used for funeral expenses.

Police have indicated they were treating it as an accident and no charges have been laid.

A friend of the man driving the car said he was "shaken" by the incident but was uninjured.

Investigations are ongoing.

