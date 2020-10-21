Cheeky university students have bared all as part of an annual tradition to help farmers doing it tough.

Fifty North Queensland fourth year vet students gathered to take their kit off for their calendar, Vets Uncovered 2021.

The goal is to raise $15,000 to fund the students' graduation ball with 50 per cent of the money to be donated to charity Rural Aid.

Vets Uncovered 2021 co-treasurer Caitlyn Bell said this year the student cohort had increased their charity donation from 15 per cent.

"It wasn't just about raising money for us … we know how much the Australian farmers and the rural communities have been through this year," she said.

Images from the JCU Vets Uncovered 2021 Calendar. Photos by Keely Jones from Kdc Photography.

"We wanted to do more to help with the drought and the bushfires and also with COVID-19 and how that has affected farmers."

Increasing the money donated to their chosen charity saw the highest number of students participate in the photo shoot since its 2015 inception.

Ms Bell said the photo shoot was an experience she would never forget.

"The first five minutes were quite awkward while we were unrobing, but from there it was just about taking cool photos and having fun," she said.

Images from the JCU Vets Uncovered 2021 Calendar. Photos by Keely Jones from Kdc Photography. MUST CREDIT

"It has brought us all so much closer together and I feel like I can talk to anyone in my cohort now."

With local photographer KDC Photography given the task to tastefully capture the cohort, the shoot took one day to complete at Drynie cattle station just outside of Ayr.

Keely Jones said she was excited to take on the unique project.

"I honestly thought it was going to be uncomfortable for me seeing naked people, but I enjoyed the day a lot and everyone was so easy going," she said.

Originally published as CHEEKY FUN: Nude vets sizzle in charity calendar