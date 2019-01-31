Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCAL CAST: Laurie Webb, Jessie Morwood, Alan Youngson, Richard Edwards, Joan Lockwood, Ian Ogle, Janet Findlay and Eileen Day. Viagra Falls - Sweeten Up will be performed at Ipswich Civic Centre.
LOCAL CAST: Laurie Webb, Jessie Morwood, Alan Youngson, Richard Edwards, Joan Lockwood, Ian Ogle, Janet Findlay and Eileen Day. Viagra Falls - Sweeten Up will be performed at Ipswich Civic Centre. Cordell Richardson
Whats On

Cheeky comedy to premiere at Studio 188

Ashleigh Howarth
by
31st Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REHEARSALS for the upcoming show Viagra Falls - Sweeten Up have been ramped up ahead of the performance at Studio 188.

Cast members have been meeting at the Woodend Nature Centre to run through their lines in preparation for their sold- out opening night on Saturday, February 23.

Tickets are also being snatched up for their 1.30pm shows on March 1 and 2.

While demand for tickets have exceeded the expectation of the writers, there could be a chance of more performances being added to meet demand if the two remaining shows are also at full capacity.

Viagra Falls- Sweeten Up is a cheeky comedy co-written by theatre enthusiasts Janet Findlay and Alan Youngson.

Full of senior moments, the audience will be laughing till their stomachs hurt at what is unfolding at the fictional retirement village. A container of what is believed to be artificial sweeteners goes into the cups of all the coffee drinkers, cause more than just their blood sugar levels to rise.

Eric, one of the play's main characters, goes into panic mode as the pills were supposed to help make his upcoming wedding night a little more exciting.

The jokes have been described as "very naughty", so it is best if people under the age of 50 be accompanied by a more mature senior.

Both writers said they were "extremely happy" with the cast they chose.

"All the women come from Ipswich, and all the men comes from west Brisbane, which we found very interesting.

"We have many talented actors here and we are really happy with how rehearsals have been going.

"There has been a lot of teamwork and a lot of laughs, which is what you want from your actors."

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for concession.

Log on to studio188.com.au to book, or phone 3810 6100.

ipswich ipswich civic centre studio 188 whatson
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver