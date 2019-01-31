Cheeky comedy to premiere at Studio 188

LOCAL CAST: Laurie Webb, Jessie Morwood, Alan Youngson, Richard Edwards, Joan Lockwood, Ian Ogle, Janet Findlay and Eileen Day. Viagra Falls - Sweeten Up will be performed at Ipswich Civic Centre.

LOCAL CAST: Laurie Webb, Jessie Morwood, Alan Youngson, Richard Edwards, Joan Lockwood, Ian Ogle, Janet Findlay and Eileen Day. Viagra Falls - Sweeten Up will be performed at Ipswich Civic Centre. Cordell Richardson

REHEARSALS for the upcoming show Viagra Falls - Sweeten Up have been ramped up ahead of the performance at Studio 188.

Cast members have been meeting at the Woodend Nature Centre to run through their lines in preparation for their sold- out opening night on Saturday, February 23.

Tickets are also being snatched up for their 1.30pm shows on March 1 and 2.

While demand for tickets have exceeded the expectation of the writers, there could be a chance of more performances being added to meet demand if the two remaining shows are also at full capacity.

Viagra Falls- Sweeten Up is a cheeky comedy co-written by theatre enthusiasts Janet Findlay and Alan Youngson.

Full of senior moments, the audience will be laughing till their stomachs hurt at what is unfolding at the fictional retirement village. A container of what is believed to be artificial sweeteners goes into the cups of all the coffee drinkers, cause more than just their blood sugar levels to rise.

Eric, one of the play's main characters, goes into panic mode as the pills were supposed to help make his upcoming wedding night a little more exciting.

The jokes have been described as "very naughty", so it is best if people under the age of 50 be accompanied by a more mature senior.

Both writers said they were "extremely happy" with the cast they chose.

"All the women come from Ipswich, and all the men comes from west Brisbane, which we found very interesting.

"We have many talented actors here and we are really happy with how rehearsals have been going.

"There has been a lot of teamwork and a lot of laughs, which is what you want from your actors."

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for concession.

Log on to studio188.com.au to book, or phone 3810 6100.