Car thieves cheekily toot horn before speeding off

A CAR thief cheekily tooted the horn of a stolen purple Ford Falcon as it was driven away from the home of its owner.

Breeanna Maitland was later captured on CCTV getting out of the stolen car at a Goodna shopping centre, along with two other people.

She was not the driver.

Maitland's fingerprint was found in another stolen car, which helped identify her as having taken a ride in it.

The offences landed Maitland in the dock of an Ipswich court.

Maitland went before Magistrate David Shepherd on two charges of unlawful use of motor vehicles.

The charges involved a blue Toyota Yaris and the purple Ford Falcon that was taken from a Fernvale house.

Breeanna Lorraine Maitland, 25, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle on January 4, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle on June 21.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the Toyota Yaris and a Kia Rio were stolen by unknown people from the same house on January 4. The Yaris was found in Mount Ommaney on January 4.

A forensic examination located a fingerprint inside that matched Maitland.

Sgt Caldwell said the Ford was taken from a house in Fernvale after someone went inside and took the keys.

Residents were home and alerted when hearing the Ford's horn 'toot' when being driven away.

There was no allegation she was involved in taking the cars or being the driver.

Defence lawyer Naadira Omarjee said Maitland had served three months in jail and had only been back in the community three weeks when she offended.

Magistrate David Shepherd sentenced Maitland to a total of 12 months in jail.

She will be eligible for parole on October 27.