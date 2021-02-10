Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

‘Check yours’: QLD mum finds needle in Kmart baby toy

by Chris Calcino
10th Feb 2021 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS mum was horrified when she discovered a pram toy bought for her baby was hiding a dangerous secret that could have caused serious injury to her child.

The woman bought an Anko brand toy pram hanger from Kmart and noticed there was a sharp needle embedded within a cloth bird (inset).

"Found this needle in toy pram hanger," she posted on social media.

"Bub was playing with it and I felt something hard in the bird.

A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. Picture: Facebook
A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. Picture: Facebook


"Thought I hadn't cut the plastic off properly so I gave it a little wiggle around and poked out this needle.

"Looks like a manufacturer's error with the machine as the needle is broken at the top, but just wanted to put a post up in case.

"Please, please check yours if you've got one."

A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. PICTURE: FACEBOOK
A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

The woman had emailed Kmart and was awaiting a response.

The Cairns Post has also contacted Kmart for comment.

Originally published as 'Check yours': Cairns mum finds needle in Kmart baby toy

children editors picks kmart parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can score a one-on-one hangout with Ash Barty

        Premium Content How you can score a one-on-one hangout with Ash Barty

        Tennis Fresh off the back of the perfect start to her 2021 Australian Open campaign, you can win the chance for a one-on-one with the tennis champion

        Jets pass first test: Fitness up for footy return

        Premium Content Jets pass first test: Fitness up for footy return

        Rugby League Ipswich players do strength and conditioning work as focus moves to pre-season...

        IN COURT: Full names of 213 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 213 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Ex cop: "How many more Jennifers does there need to be?"

        Premium Content Ex cop: "How many more Jennifers does there need to be?"

        News State Government’s new youth crime plan as a “toothless tiger”