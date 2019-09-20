Are you Ipswich's newest multi-millionaire?

Are you Ipswich's newest millionaire? A third division winner from last night's Powerball is local and won $50 million.

THE search for the third division one winner of last night's record-breaking $150 million Powerball draw has been narrowed down to Ipswich.

Earlier this morning the Lott revealed an inner-city Brisbane man and a Sydney dad held two of the three division one winning entries, each claiming their life-changing $50 million division one prize.

The players each held one of the three division one winning entries nationally in Powerball draw 1218 on Thursday 19 September 2019, each entry takes home a division one prize of $50 million.

The identity of the third division one winner still remains a mystery but the Lott has narrowed down the search for the Sunshine State's second multi-millionaire to Ipswich.

Lotteries officials are urging all Ipswich players who had an entry into last night's draw to check their tickets and make contact to claim their prize.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was excited to reveal that someone who had purchased an entry in Ipswich had woken up $50 million richer.

"If you purchased an entry into last night's draw from an outlet in Ipswich, you have fifty million reasons why you should check your ticket as soon as possible," she said.

"We were so thrilled to hear from two of our three division one winners this morning and now we can't wait to speak to the third winner.

"Imagine how your plans for the weekend, the year and the rest of your life would change if you discovered you were a multi-millionaire.

"If you discover you're holding the division one winning entry, hold on tight to that ticket and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process."

Ms Conney revealed that the Ipswich region was no stranger to large wins with this major prize the second to land in the area this year.

"In June we saw a $40 million Oz Lotto prize land in Ipswich when a loving mum scored the multi-million dollar division one prize," she explained.

"The woman laughed with disbelief when we broke the news and said she found her new multi-millionaire status 'weird'.

"Will our latest winner feel the same? We are dying to find out so we hope they check their ticket soon so we can unite them with their prize."