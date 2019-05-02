Check the handicaps as Ipswich runners accept track test

BIG RACE EXPERIENCE: Ipswich club athletes Liz Melrose, Ben Thomas and Patrick McCarthey, who competed at the recent Stawell Gift.

AFTER a number of near misses, Ipswich athlete Liz Melrose dares to dream this weekend could provide a breakthrough.

But also knowing how wide open Ipswich's annual foot races at Bundamba are, she's taking nothing for granted.

Melrose, 24, is one of the favoured runners in Saturday's $1000 Queensland Athletic League 300m handicap race at the Ipswich Turf Club.

The hotly contested $5000 Ipswich Hospital One Mile Gift follows during an exciting afternoon of horse and human racing at Bundamba.

Defending Ipswich One Mile champion Andrew Dey returns for that gruelling run on the turf club sand track. He's the only athlete to have won the Gift twice after his first success in 2013.

2018 Ipswich Mile Gift winner Andrew Dey with his daughter Elie after his success at the Ipswich Turf Club. David Lems

However, Melrose is well qualified to reveal the challenges the runners face preparing for her sixth attempt at winning the 300m race.

"The toughest part is it being like a 300m straight,'' said Moores Pocket-based Melrose who works as an educator in a child care centre at Brassall.

"The ground does play a tough part in it as well. It is a bit different to run on.

"But running a straight 300m is hard. You don't know where you are at in the race. It's very hard to pinpoint.''

The Ipswich and District Athletic Club runner has just returned from contesting her first Stawell Gift. She ran in the 400m women's race, being unable to qualify for the final after being given a tough handicap.

But after a disappointing season due to hamstring tendonitis and illness, she's happy to be back competing.

"I feel a lot more confident running the 300, getting that little bit of race experience again,'' she said.

"I'm starting to come into form at the moment.''

Her main hope on Saturday is to improve on her previous two thirds, a fourth and a fifth in the annual foot race. Last year she finished behind veteran Paul Adams and Taya Beckers.

"I've run better every year,'' she said, having received the same handicap (64m) three years in a row.

Melrose will be joined in Saturday's QAL race by club mates including Beckers, Patrick McCarthey, Mathew Learoyd, Leah Clark, Mikaela Doneley and Mikeelie Johnson.

"There is not much between them under the handicap conditions,'' Ipswich club president and coach Vic Pascoe said.

"It depends how they handle the tricky sand track and who wants it the most.''

McCarthey also ran in the recent Stawell Gift 300m masters race.

Starting off 15m, the Somerset Gift winner ran second to just miss the final. He's since won the 60m and 100m at the Masters Australian championships in Melbourne.

For Melrose, the motivation to break through for a win remains strong, even with the unpredictability of handicap foot racing on sand.

"Every year you're never really prepared for it I guess,'' she said. "Every year is kind of like a new time that you are running on there really.''

Brisbane runner Andrew Dey dashes across the line to win the 2018 Ipswich Mile Gift. Talitha Rice

Someone who has become well acquainted with the track is Dey, who secured the narrowest victory in One Mile history last year.

Dey used his experience and knowledge of the tricky track surface to run on the harder sand.

His handicap of 25m this year will ensure he has a chance of going back-to-back, which is a rare feat on the Ipswich Turf Club's sand track.

Other highly regarded runners in this year's wide open Gift field are Patrick Hagan, Sam Morris, Chris Woulahan and Caitlin Murdock.

How the athletes line up in Saturday afternoon's annual foot races at the Ipswich Turf Club.

$5000 Ipswich Hospital Foundation One Mile Gift at 3.20pm (bib colour, handicap in brackets): Red - Patrick Hagan (140); White - Andrew Dey (155); Blue - Sam Morris (165); Yellow - Chris Woulahan (170); Green - Shane Matherson (200); Pink - Leo Walter (210); Black - Joshua Sadler (230); Grey - Brielle Erbacher (270); Orange - Wayne Adams (285); Green/Green - Caitlin Murdock (300); Maroon - Caiden Macfarlane (325).

$1000 QAL 300m at 2.10pm (bib colour, handicap in brackets): Red - Aaron Stubbs (15); White - Joshua Breale (25); Blue - Daniel Parnell (25); Yellow - Chris Tuohy (30); Green - Scott Tuohy (30); Pink - Patrick McCarthey (32); Black - Kyle Waters (38); Grey - Mathew Learoyd (47); Orange - Harley Wilkinson (50); Green/Green - Gemma Fairclough (58); Maroon - Elizabeth Melrose (64); Orange/Green - Taya Beckers (66); Red/Light Blue - Leah Clark (66); Purple - Mikaela Doneley (69); Green/Red Stripe - Mikeelie Johnson (75). Scratched - Paul Adams (120).

