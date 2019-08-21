Menu
Louis Baker was among the talented players chosen in the latest Ipswich Perrett Shield team.
Louis Baker was among the talented players chosen in the latest Ipswich Perrett Shield team. Cordell Richardson
Tennis

Check out who made Ipswich's 'solid' Perrett Shield team

David Lems
by
21st Aug 2019 1:51 PM
WITH all but a couple of spots finalised, defending champions Ipswich will field another competitive side in the latest Perrett Shield tennis series.

The Ipswich team is hoping to retain the title it won last year when it ventures to Toowoomba for the traditional intercity competition on September 1.

Trials were held at the George Alder Tennis Centre last Sunday to select three boys and three girls in the four age groups playing singles and mixed doubles.

The age groups are 17 and under, 15 and under, 13 and under and 11 and under.

Tennis Queensland Leagues co-ordinator Adam Spence has been working with Ipswich officials since last year on club and major events.

"I think it's pretty solid,'' Spence said of the Ipswich team lining up for the series on Sunday week.

"As with everything, we'd like to get a bit more participation from the girls but I think it's actually quite a reasonable standard there.''

Spence said two spots on the 24-strong team were still being finalised. A playoff will be held to complete the Ipswich team.

Spence said one of the attractive features of the Perrett Shield was the opportunity to play mixed doubles.

After morning singles games in each division, the Ipswich and Toowoomba players will unite in a mixed format in the afternoon.

"There's not too many places where they get play actual mixed doubles, which makes it even better,'' Spence said.

Ipswich players: 17 and under boys - Louis Baker, Dylan Eassie, one spot and reserve to be finalised.

17 and under girls: Ainsley Sherrington, Elyssa Pocock, Claire Gould.

15 and under boys: Kaito Nelson, Max Ko, William Brown. Reserve: Besufekad Belaineh.

15 and under girls: Paige Yeomans, Aena Singh, Ta-Nique Bannerman. Reserve: Yusha Khanal.

13 and under boys: Luka Tipkovic, Edwin Joseph, Joss Chakitdee. Reserve: Richard Tran.

13 and under girls: Dakota Parker, Lillemor Tanskanen, Caitlyn Townsley. Reserve: Stephanie Taylor.

11 and under boys: Zayden Gallagher, Christian Joseph, one spot and reserve to be finalised.

11 and under girls: Georgia Campbell, Helena Pan-Higham, Isabella Crilly. Reserve: Charlotte Vellacott.

Ipswich Queensland Times

