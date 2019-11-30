Check out where the hottest action is this weekend

Natasha Oppermann with her first barramundi caught on a Jackall Smash Minnow. Picture: Supplied

FISHING LINES

THE pelagic action and inshore options seem to be heating up with the warmer weather.

There have been good reports of school and spotted mackerel in Moreton Bay. These mackerel have been hanging around in good numbers in the northern half of the bay but hot spots seem to be just north of Mud Island and around the beacons near Tangalooma, off Moreton Island.

These mackerel can be targeted with lures and baits. Both techniques are very productive at times.

When mackerel are schooled on the beacons, try floating pilchards down to them using very light weights. A burley trail of chopped up pilchard combined with tuna oil will help keep the mackerel around your boat.

Alternatively, you can jig for them using small metal jigs or slugs.

Sink the lures through the burley trail or around the beacon and retrieve them back to the boat with a fast retrieve. Watch for any line ticks or slack line when sinking the lures to the bottom as mackerel can often eat them on the drop.

A small wire leader will also help stop your lures from being bitten off and saving you a few dollars.

If you find the mackerel feeding on baitfish near the surface, casting slugs or small stick-baits like the Duel Adagio into the schools can produce good results.

Keep it simple and try fitting your lures with a larger single hook over trebles as it can improve hook up rates and makes it easier to handle the fish in the boat or release them.

The sand flats and drop-offs near Jacobs Well have been producing mixed bags of whiting, flathead and bream over the past few weeks.

The drains and creek mouths have been the most productive for the flathead.

Casting soft plastics or small hard bodies into these on the run out tide is a great way to target the bigger fish.

If you want to sit back and have a troll look for the deep drop-offs and troll 2-3m divers like the Tango Shads or Jackall Soul Shads. Both of these are proven flathead slayers and brighter colours see to be working better at the moment.

Whiting and bream have been coming from the flats at high tides. Look for flats with weed beds close to a drop-off.

Sea worms or pippies are go-to baits and rigged with a small sinker seems to work the best.

If you are fishing with kids, collecting saltwater yabbies for bait can be a lot of fun.

Grab an Alvey yabby pump and look for small yabby holes in the sand and begin pumping.

On the freshwater scene, Wivenhoe Dam is producing some good yellowbelly and bass.

Focus on fishing the steeper rocky banks with deep-diving crank baits like the Jackall Gillcra or Osp Blitz DR.

Cast these lures towards the edge and slowly retrieve them back to the boat. You may have to pick your way through the catfish but these can provide a bit of entertainment if the fishing slows down.

