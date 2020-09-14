Check out weekend results
GOLF
Sandy Gallop Golf Club
Results September 12: 2 Person Ambrose - 1st T. Condon & J. Condon 60.5; 2nd J. Patterson & A. Weatherhead 61.75; 3rd K. Luinstra & K. Mackney 62.75 ocb; 4th M. Holmes & N. Crane 62.75; 5th Matt Clayton & B. Davies 63 ocb; 6th B. Etherden & S. Ziebarth 63.
NTP: 3rd G. Williams 150cm 8th Brendon Smith 167cm 11th J. Hazlewood 201cm 18th B. Daniels 110cm.
Approach: 7th M. Haviland 35cm 14th P. Dixon 240cm. BRD: 65.75.
September 10: Stableford Medley.
Division 1: 1st S. Etherden 45pts, 2nd J. Klotz 42pts, 3rd S. Luhrman 40pts.
Division 2: 1st J. Brown 37pts ocb, 2nd R. Moore 37pts ocb, 3rd G. Smith 37pts.
NTP: 8th N. Armstrong 248cm 18th J. Gilbert 256cm 4 balls.
Approach: 2nd D. Just 51cm. BRD: 31pts. PCC: 0.
September 7: Monday Medley - 1st S. Love 39pts, 2nd P. Brennan 37pts ocb, 3rd R. Moore 37pts.
Ball run down to: 33pts. PCC: 0.
Rosewood
Results September 12: Single Stroke & 2nd Round Club Championships.
Winners: Men: Div 1: L Cameron 85/71. Div 2: W Browning 93/71. Ladies: L Sheraton 95/69.
R/Up: Men: Div 1: J Comp 86/72, Div 2: W Allan 92/72 ocb, Ladies: J Browning101/73 ocb
Run Down: Men to 75, Ladies to 73.
NTP: No 2: Men: M Dance 159 cm, Ladies: M Gibson 134 cm (2nd shot).
No 9: Men: (0-18) P Toohey 434 cm, (19-36) K Parker 280 cm (2nd shot), Ladies: L Sheraton (2nd shot).
No 11: Men: K Parker 84 cm, Ladies: S Heise 1100cm.
No 15: Men: P Johnston 246 cm, Ladies: L Sheraton 72cm (2nd shot).
Approach (No 4): Men: M Newman 5 cm, Ladies: L Johnston in hole (4th shot).
SHOOTING
Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc
September 12: A double 400 metre shoot was attended by 25 members and three visitors.
A Grade: Andrew Mayfield 105.09 (1) 106.09; Tony Logan 101.04 (2) 103.04; Ken Lobwein 95.05 (6) 101.05; Ray Mortimer 97.08 (1) 98.08; Tim Boase 93.04 (3) 96.04; Rob Rush 89.05 (2) 91.05.
B Grade: Alex Macpherson 97.07 (6) 103.07; Glenn Rush 97.07 (5) 102.07; John Kippen 93.05 (8) 101.05; David Nicol 93.04 (5) 98.04; Lester Robinson 78.01 (17) 95.01.
F Standard: Glenn Rush 125.09 (3) 128.09; Noel Davies 111.05 (16) 127.05; Lincoln Theuerkauf 118.04 (9) 127.04; David Sidery 113.04 (13) 126.04; Riley Balderson 101.01 (25) 126.01; Ivor Davidson 119.02 (3) 122.02; Damien Tansley 114.02 (7) 121.02; Alex Macpherson 114.03 (6) 120.03; Rebecca Pook 97.00 (18) 115.00; William Long 106.03 (8) 114.03; David George 107.02 (-) 107.02.
F Open: Brett Long 115.02 (11) 126.02; Lana Mayfield 113.04 (7) 120.04; Tim O’Shea 110.03 (10) 120.03; Christopher Gray 112.03 (6) 118.03; Gunther Ziegler 101.02 (-) 101.02
Visitors: Cass Bell (FS) 76.2; Claudio Pedroni (FS) 93.1; Danny Smith (FS) 89.0.
Next week: 500 metres 1pm start.