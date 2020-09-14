Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sandy Gallop golf.
Sandy Gallop golf.
Sport

Check out weekend results

14th Sep 2020 6:00 AM

GOLF

Sandy Gallop Golf Club

Results September 12: 2 Person Ambrose - 1st T. Condon & J. Condon 60.5; 2nd J. Patterson & A. Weatherhead 61.75; 3rd K. Luinstra & K. Mackney 62.75 ocb; 4th M. Holmes & N. Crane 62.75; 5th Matt Clayton & B. Davies 63 ocb; 6th B. Etherden & S. Ziebarth 63.

NTP: 3rd G. Williams 150cm 8th Brendon Smith 167cm 11th J. Hazlewood 201cm 18th B. Daniels 110cm.

Approach: 7th M. Haviland 35cm 14th P. Dixon 240cm. BRD: 65.75.

September 10: Stableford Medley.

Division 1: 1st S. Etherden 45pts, 2nd J. Klotz 42pts, 3rd S. Luhrman 40pts.

Division 2: 1st J. Brown 37pts ocb, 2nd R. Moore 37pts ocb, 3rd G. Smith 37pts.

NTP: 8th N. Armstrong 248cm 18th J. Gilbert 256cm 4 balls.

Approach: 2nd D. Just 51cm. BRD: 31pts. PCC: 0.

September 7: Monday Medley - 1st S. Love 39pts, 2nd P. Brennan 37pts ocb, 3rd R. Moore 37pts.

Ball run down to: 33pts. PCC: 0.

Rosewood

Results September 12: Single Stroke & 2nd Round Club Championships.

Winners: Men: Div 1: L Cameron 85/71. Div 2: W Browning 93/71. Ladies: L Sheraton 95/69.

R/Up: Men: Div 1: J Comp 86/72, Div 2: W Allan 92/72 ocb, Ladies: J Browning101/73 ocb

Run Down: Men to 75, Ladies to 73.

NTP: No 2: Men: M Dance 159 cm, Ladies: M Gibson 134 cm (2nd shot).

No 9: Men: (0-18) P Toohey 434 cm, (19-36) K Parker 280 cm (2nd shot), Ladies: L Sheraton (2nd shot).

No 11: Men: K Parker 84 cm, Ladies: S Heise 1100cm.

No 15: Men: P Johnston 246 cm, Ladies: L Sheraton 72cm (2nd shot).

Approach (No 4): Men: M Newman 5 cm, Ladies: L Johnston in hole (4th shot).

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

September 12: A double 400 metre shoot was attended by 25 members and three visitors.

A Grade: Andrew Mayfield 105.09 (1) 106.09; Tony Logan 101.04 (2) 103.04; Ken Lobwein 95.05 (6) 101.05; Ray Mortimer 97.08 (1) 98.08; Tim Boase 93.04 (3) 96.04; Rob Rush 89.05 (2) 91.05.

B Grade: Alex Macpherson 97.07 (6) 103.07; Glenn Rush 97.07 (5) 102.07; John Kippen 93.05 (8) 101.05; David Nicol 93.04 (5) 98.04; Lester Robinson 78.01 (17) 95.01.

F Standard: Glenn Rush 125.09 (3) 128.09; Noel Davies 111.05 (16) 127.05; Lincoln Theuerkauf 118.04 (9) 127.04; David Sidery 113.04 (13) 126.04; Riley Balderson 101.01 (25) 126.01; Ivor Davidson 119.02 (3) 122.02; Damien Tansley 114.02 (7) 121.02; Alex Macpherson 114.03 (6) 120.03; Rebecca Pook 97.00 (18) 115.00; William Long 106.03 (8) 114.03; David George 107.02 (-) 107.02.

F Open: Brett Long 115.02 (11) 126.02; Lana Mayfield 113.04 (7) 120.04; Tim O’Shea 110.03 (10) 120.03; Christopher Gray 112.03 (6) 118.03; Gunther Ziegler 101.02 (-) 101.02

Visitors: Cass Bell (FS) 76.2; Claudio Pedroni (FS) 93.1; Danny Smith (FS) 89.0.

Next week: 500 metres 1pm start.

rosewood golf course sandy gallop golf club sportnotes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 Ipswich murders, manslaughters, and mysteries

        Premium Content 10 Ipswich murders, manslaughters, and mysteries

        News If these tragic deaths of the past 40 years are a guide, police and the justice system don’t always have all the answers

        Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Premium Content Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Politics Latest polling shows Labor expeted to win election but not enough voters will back...

        • 14th Sep 2020 5:17 AM
        ‘Get the f*** out’: Teens terrorise women in carjack spree

        Premium Content ‘Get the f*** out’: Teens terrorise women in carjack spree

        Crime One night of terror: Youths carjacking spree across Brisbane

        • 14th Sep 2020 4:53 AM
        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        News "We wouldn’t be able to go about the freedoms we can now"