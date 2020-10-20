Menu
Golf notes
Sport

Check out weekend golf winners

20th Oct 2020 5:30 AM

GOLF

Sandy Gallop Golf Club

Results October 17: 4BBB Stableford - 1st P. Brant & J. Owen 51pts; 2nd M. Holmes & N. Crane 49pts ocb; 3rd T. Binnie & N. Smith 49pts ocb; 4th N. Cochrane & E. O’Farrell 49pts; 5th C. Viney & R. Prowd 48pts; 6th N. Manttan & S. McDonald 47pts ocb.

NTP’s: 3rd Matt Clayton 78cm, 8th G. Carter 40cm, 11th R. Miller 92cm, 18th Jeff Brown 98cm.

Approach: 9th B. Kathage In The Hole, 15 A. Carrett 237cm.

Eagles: B. Kathage 9th. PCC: 0.

October 14: Stableford Medley.

Division 1: 1st P. Videroni 40pts ocb, 2nd G. Salmon 40pts, 3rd L. Videroni 39pts ocb.

Division 2: 1st A. Craggs 42pts ocb, 2nd J. Heise 42pts, 3rd P. Brant.

NTP: 3rd G. Salmon 49cm 8th P. Chalmers 8cm 11th 18th C. Mayo 120cm.

Approach: 2nd S. Crowley 238cm.

BRD: 32pts. PCC: 0.

Rosewood

Results October 17: Single Stableford.

Winners: Men: K Parker 38 ocb. Ladies: L Johnston 37. R/up: Men: M Dance 38 ocb, Ladies: J Hauser 35 ocb.

Run Down: Men to 34, Ladies to 33.

NTP: No 2: Men: M Clem 1350cm. Ladies: A Niemeyer 105cm.

No 9: Men: (0-18) S Browning 340cm, (19-36) B Donald 58cm (2nd shot), Ladies: C McKenzie 50cm (2nd shot).

No 11: Men: W Browning 280cm, Ladies: M Gibson 387cm.

No 15: Men: A Timperley 254cm. Ladies: L Johnston 41cm (2nd shot).

Approach (No 6): Men: T Maroske 359cm. Ladies: L Johnston 88cm.

Next game: Saturday - Men’s 4BBB Stroke Championships (Closed Event), Single Stableford for overflow players & Ladies.

