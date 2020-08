Check out key sporting information

Thistles A-Grade players reflect on their first half performance in their latest clash with Easts at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. Picture: David Lems

HOCKEY

Ipswich Hockey Association

Please note: The team named first in each match is to use Dugout A (to the left as you enter the field) and the second team Dugout B (to the right as you enter the field)

Men's and boys' fixtures - August 7-9: Saturday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench) - E Grade - Norths v Western Strikers. 2, 10.15am, A Hansen/S Baldwin, C Gotting; Easts Black v Hancock Brothers, 1, 10.30am, P Mole/A Wells, R Chandler.

D Grade: Easts v Hancock Brothers, 2, 1pm, A Jackson/A Jackwitz, P Hardie; Northern Strikers v Wests, 1, 1.15pm, M Batten/H Wells, E Klepzig.

R2 Grade: Hancock Brothers v Easts Black, 2, 4pm, B Kinnane/J Herron, R Chandler.

A2 Grade: Hancock Brothers v Northern Strikers, 2, 7pm, J Herron/Z Eleison, R Chandler.

A Grade: Easts v Wests, 1, 7.15pm, M Eleison/B McManus, J Walker.

Sunday: R2 Grade - Bellbowrie v Norths, 2, 1pm, Z Eleison/N Walker, L Haley; Wests v Easts Gold, 1, 1.15pm, A Eleison/M Eleison, C Gotting.

Reserve: Hancock Brothers v Norths, 2, 2.30pm, R Arthur/M Eleison, L Haley; Easts v Wests, 1, 2.45pm, J Fox/TBA, P Alchin.

A2 Grade: Easts v Swifts, 2, 5.30pm, Z Eleison/H Hocking, P Hardie.

A Grade: Hancock Brothersv Norths, 1, 5.45pm, A Gotting/C Harris, L Haley.

Byes: E Grade - Easts Gold.

Women's and girls' fixtures - August 7-9: Friday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench) - A2 Grade: Bellbowrie v Swifts, 2, 7pm, H Hocking/J Herron, R Chandler.

A Grade: Easts v Wests, 1, 7.15pm, N Walker/M McNamara, P Hardie.

A2 Grade: Hancock Brothers v Vets, 2, 8.30pm, K Suthers/J Herron, R Chandler; Norths v Thistles, 1, 8.45pm, H Hocking/K McPeake, P Hardie.

Saturday: E Grade - Western Strikers v Norths, 2, 11.35am, J Hollis/H Simpson, P Hardie; Easts v Thistles, 1, 11.50am, S Jackwitz/A Meloury, R Chandler

C Grade: Norths v Thistles, 2, 2.30pm, K McPeake/K Suthers, P Hardie; Bellbowrie v Hancock Brothers, 1, 2.45pm, H Petersen/A Eleison, E Klepzig.

Reserve: Easts v Northern Strikers, 1, 4.15pm, N Walker/TBA, J Walker; Hancock Brothers v Wests, 2, 5.30pm, B Kinnane/Z Eleison, R Chandler; Thistles v Swifts, 1, 5.45pm, M Eleison/B McManus, J Walker.

Sunday: D Grade - Hancock Brothers v North Western Strikers, 2, 10am, S Baldwin/A Jackson, P Hardie; Easts v Swifts, 1, 10.15am, P Daly/M Batten, K Batten.

R2 Grade: Easts v Vets, 2, 11.30am, J Herron/H Petersen, P Hardie; Bellbowrie Green v Swifts, 1, 11.45am, R Profke/K McPeake, K Batten

Reserve: Easts v Swifts, 2, 4pm, R Arthur/B Kinnane, P Hardie.

A Grade: Hancock Brothersv Thistles, 1, 4.15pm, J Fox/C Harris, P Alchin.

Reserve: Northern Strikers v Wests, 2, 7pm, B Kinnane/M McNamara, P Hardie; Hancock Brothers v Thistles, 1, 7.15pm, R Arthur/A Eleison, L Haley

Byes: R2 Grade - Bellbowrie Gold, E Grade - Swifts.

GOLF

Rosewood

Results August 1: Monthly Mug - Single Stroke.

Winners: Division 1 - M Clem 85/67.

Division 2: J Demmery 91/71 ocb, Ladies: P Brown 96/72.

R/Up: Div 1 - J Comp 84/69 ocb. Div 2: B Donald 90/71 ocb. Ladies: J Browning 104/75.

Run Down: Men to 73. Ladies to 77.

NTP: No 2: Men: J Osborne 1200cm. Ladies: C McKenzie 59cm (2nd shot).

No 9: Men: (0-18) S Browning 206cm, (19-36) D Hastie 32cm (2nd shot), E Nelson 73cm (2nd shot). No 11: Men: D Green 275cm. Ladies: C McKenzie 1100cm.

No 15: Men: T Barry 241cm. Ladies: L Johnston 72cm (2nd shot).

Approach (No 12): Men: A Timperley 197cm. Ladies: C McKenzie 356cm.

Mr Putter: M Clem 26. Mrs Putter: P Brown & M Boonstoppel 30.

Best Gross: M Newman 75/73, J Young 75/73.

Eagles: No 5: W Johnston, No 6: J Comp, No 13: M Newman.

Sandy Gallop

August 3: Monday Medley - 1st Ian McComb 41pts, 2nd Errol O'Farrell 39pts, 3rd Kerry Muller 38pts.

BRD: 32pts. PCC: 0.