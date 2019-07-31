Check out true stamina of Park2Park champions

COOL EFFORTS: Ipswich and District Athletic Club achievers Alex Davies and Jude Thomas enjoy their latest Park2Park successes.

ATHLETICS: Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors used their home course knowledge to advantage, teaming up for some outstanding results at the latest Park2Park events.

Former club champion Tamara Carvolth won the City of Ipswich Half Marathon for women.

Contesting the event for the first time, the regular 5km and 10km state champion recorded a time of one hour, 21 minutes and 51 seconds. Apart from being the first female across the finish line, Carvolth was the second half marathon competitor overall.

Club official and coach Vic Pascoe said it a was superb performance, as at one stage Carvolth was positioned to win the event outright.

She was only beaten 15 seconds to claim outright victory, by the male runner Joel Andrews in 1.21.37.

Exciting prospects and St Edmund's College mates Jude Thomas and Alex Davies enjoyed multiple success on the day.

Thomas continued his superb recent form to win the Ipswich Hospital Foundation 5km run in a new Park2Park record of 15 minutes and 52 seconds.

His stamina was showcased as he had only just completed a relay leg for the victorious NANCI Young Cobras team in the City of Ipswich Half Marathon.

Thomas also won his under-18 category.

Oceania titles gold medallist Thomas was joined in the winning Young Cobras team by Davies.

Under-18 category winner Davies finished second overall in the Ipswich Hospital Foundation 10km (35 minutes and 46 seconds) after his earlier relay run.

The Young Cobras, also including Joel Powell and Thomas Anderson, won the half marathon relay in a time of 1.15.16.

Other Ipswich club athletes featured prominently in other events starting and finishing at Limestone Park last Sunday.

The Team Rapid runners came sixth (1.45.37) in the relay event.

The team featured Ipswich club duo Benjamin Thomas and Kirra Csurhes, along with Janelle Csurhes and Jay Csurhes.

Camryn Novinetz was seventh overall (19.48) after finishing second in the under-16 category.

She had just won the 5000m Queensland Championship walk for under-18 competitors the day before (24.42). That was an amazing back-up performance in the Park2Park race.

Under-14 category winner Rylee Novinetz was 18th overall (22.17).

This year's Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park, supported by University of Southern Queensland, attracted about 1800 competitors who ran and walked across the eight events.

Next year's Park2Park is planned for Sunday, July 26.

A number of club athletes will be contesting the 38th Ipswich Winter Carnival at Bill Paterson Oval on August 25.

The tradition-rich carnival features an exciting program with handicap prizemoney events. That includes the 30th running of the 120m Lightning Gift with a total prize pool of $4000.

Visit www.ipswichathletics.org.au for more details.

Registrations close August 19.

2019 Park2Park major results

City of Ipswich Half Marathon male: 1 Joel Andrews 1:21:37, 2 Jarrod Harvey 1:24:28, 3 Steven Axelsen 1:24:47.

City of Ipswich Half Marathon female: 1 Tamara Carvolth 1:21:51, 2 Alexandra Blake 1:26:01, 3 Nadine Roulston 1:28:51.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation 10km male: 1 Jack Anstey 00:35.23, 2 Alex Davies 00:35:46, 3 Daniel Williams 00:36:18.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation 10km female: 1 Jane Hoskin 00:42:29, 2 Caitlin Murdoch 00:43:09, 3 Sarah Dverden 00:46:59.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation 5km male: 1 Jude Thomas 00:15:52, 2 Jackson Medway 00:17:37, 3 S Mathewson 00:18:32.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation 5km female: 1 Nikita Moore 00:17:56, 2 Brielle Erbacher 00:18:35, 3 Keira Moore 00:19:06.