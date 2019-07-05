Check out top Young Guns series hopefuls at Ipswich

DOGWATCH

IPSWICH will host four heats of the Racing Queensland Young Guns on Saturday night over 520m.

The first and second placegetters from each heat will advance to the following Saturday night's $17,800 final, with $11,200 going to winning connections.

Heat 1 Race 5 (6.12pm): Looks a race in two between Box 5 Saphoni, for trainer Dave Richardson, and Box 4 Glorious Izmir (Ken Staines).

Saphoni has five starts at Ipswich over the 520m for two wins with a best time of an outstanding 30.24.

In recent times, Richardson has stepped Saphoni up to the 600m at Albion Park with a win and two seconds, showing she will be strong at the end of the 520m.

Glorius Izmir had the one start at Ipswich for a third in March. She recently ran second in a heat of the Flying Amy Classic at Albion Park behind eventual final winner Feral Franky.

Others in contention for this heat are Copy Workshop (Box 6), Queen Tina (Box 1) and Pearls Za Diamond (Box 2).

Heat 2 Race 6 (6.31pm): Main chances here look to be Blue Diva (Box 2) for Ray Burman and What About It (Box 6) for Michael Patterson.

Blue Diva has won three of her four starts over the distance at Ipswich. She is going for four wins on end.

Three starts ago she stepped up to 600m and scored, followed by a strong winner at Ipswich last Saturday night in 30.72. She backed up on Tuesday up the Capalaba straight winning in 19.92.

What About It has yet to race at Ipswich but has won four of its 10 career starts including a sub 30 run over 520m at Albion Park.

Other chances include Isnt She Special (Box 4) and Prize Izmir (Box 7).

Heat 3 Race 7 (6.52pm): I'm going with the Rob Essex trained Maywyn Cash (Box 2).

Shorino (Box 5), for Tony Apap, can be hit and miss at the start but has a very strong finish.

Big Boy Bruce is another from the Burman kennel that is strong and should be vying for the early lead and will run a big race.

Heat 4 Race 8 (7.11pm): Restless Emotion (Box 2) for trainer Jamie Mchugh and part-owned by rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis gets the nod.

Restless Emotion has had 10 starts for six wins, with one win in three starts at Ipswich for a personal best time of 30.49.

Strong challenges will come from Shakey Diesel (Box 8), for Peter O'Reilly, a five-time winner at the track and distance for a best time of 30.45 but is yet to win from box 8.

Tevita Shadow (Box 6) recently changed kennels to Tony Apap. Tevita Shadow was a 25 second winner over the 431m recently.

Ipswich schedule change

DURING July, Ipswich will have different race days.

There will be no racing on Fridays July 19 or 26 as the Townsville greyhound club will be running Cup heats and final on these dates.

During the two weeks, Ipswich will pick up two Wednesday night meetings.

Ipswich schedule: Tuesday July 16; Wednesday July 17 and Saturday July 20; with the following week racing on Tuesday, July 23, Wednesday, July 24 and Saturday July 27.