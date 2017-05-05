Check out this tactical battle for $5000 prize

DETERMINED FINISH: Forest Lake runner Caleb Sadler gives his all winning last year's Ipswich Gift.

HAVING watched more than a decade of Ipswich One Mile Gift racing, Steve Minns believes this could be the year one of the backmarkers wins.

However, as the Queensland Athletic League secretary knows as well as anyone, Saturday's annual $5000 foot race at the Ipswich Turf Club is always unpredictable.

Last year's One Mile Gift winner was Forest Lake triathlete Caleb Sadler, who ran the open event for the first time. However, the 17-year-old used valuable knowledge gained from contesting previous junior races on the sand track.

Sadler has returned, given a 175m handicap, compared to last year's more favourable 220m.

Minns said Sadler could be in the mix again knowing the strategy received to win on the testing surface.

"He's 18 now so you'd expect improvement from a guy that age,'' Minns said.

"He should be improving and not digressing like a lot of the older athletes.

"You want the winners to earn it. His dad (Glenn) has won, he (Caleb) has won it so they've done alright.''

Having won the event himself in 2006, Minns rates this year's Stawell Gift competitor Josh Nolan as the favourite.

"He's had experience,'' Minns said of the 800m and 1500m Queensland runner.

"The guys behind him are a little bit younger but he's racing and we know what form he is in. He looks in great form.''

An athlete who deserves victory is perennial runner-up Jack Warner. He's been given 150m handicap this year, having finished second in the Mulgowie Mile.

The handicapping of athletes makes the Ipswich event so difficult to pick a winner.

Preparing for the 12th running of the Ipswich Mile Gift, Minns said timing was another important factor.

While some runners are at the end of their athletic seasons, others like school athletes are getting ready for their cross country events.

Minns gives this year's backmarkers a big chance. That includes brothers John and David Lean, and Adam Fogg, all off 120m.

"The equal backmarkers, it will be interesting to see if they go together,'' Minns said, keen to watch their tactics.

Minns said backmarkers faced an added challenge in terms of the race tempo.

"They finish the race and they're not actually putting in a full effort because they have no markers or no idea where they are on the track,'' he said. "It can confuse them on how hard they should be going.

"If you want to win the race, like Glen Yarham did a few years ago, you go hard from the start.''

Last year's QAL 300m Gift winner Lorenz Ryan is back, running off a 30m handicap on Saturday.

The former St Edmund's College student is back in a wide open field featuring some quality sprinters.

The foot races will be held tomorrow afternoon, in between the horse racing at the Bundamba venue.

The start times, subject to horses leaving the track, are 2.10pm for the QAL 300m race and 3.25pm for the Ipswich One Mile Gift.

The first of eight horse races starts at 12.08pm.

Foot race organisers decided not to run a junior event this year as it clashes with the Queensland junior cross country championships.

Saturday's annual foot racing is backed by the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and the Ipswich Turf Club, with professional assistance from the QAL and Ipswich and District Athletic Club.

Today's competitors

$5000 Ipswich One Mile Gift (shirt colour and handicap in brackets): Red, 120 - Adam Fogg. White, 120 - John Lean. Blue, 120 - David Lean. Yellow, 130 - Josh Nolan. Green, 150 - Jack Warner. Pink, 160 - Christopher Fox. Black, 175 - Caleb Sadler. Grey, 175 - Peter Bracken. Orange, 190 - Thomas Anderson. Green/ Green, 200 - Clay Dawson. Maroon, 210 - Alex Dawson. Orange/Green, 210 - Reece Griffin. Red/Light Blue, 225 - Andrew Willey. Purple, 270 - Cara Fien-Ryan. Green/Red Sash, 285 - Wayne Adams. Pink/Purple, 300 - Tara Chaplin. Red/Black, 300 - Melissa Roberts. Light Blue, 300 - Hailey Kellam.

$1000 QAL 300m: Red, 11 - Aaron Stubbs. White, 23 - Nicholas Grant. Blue, 30 - Lorenz Ryan. Yellow, 44 - Larissa Chambers. Green, 44 - Harley Wilkinson. Pink, 64 - Elizabeth Melrose. Black, 64 - Kerryn Ryan. Orange, 68 - Tara Chaplin.