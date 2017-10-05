Check out this selfless marathon effort in pool

Masters swimming icon Peter McMahon appreciates the $1000 Isaac Schulz raised for Ipswich Hospice by swimming 10km.

Masters swimming icon Peter McMahon appreciates the $1000 Isaac Schulz raised for Ipswich Hospice by swimming 10km.

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

HAVING previously swam no further than 2km at a time, Isaac Schulz surprised himself by completing what turned out a marathon effort.

However, he was proud of his 10km swim in Bundamba pool, especially given he raised $1000 for Ipswich Hospice.

The Karrabin sportsman recently took on the challenge after being asked by Ipswich masters champion Peter McMahon, who regularly assists community organisations.

After Hospice chairman McMahon swam the first 3km, Schulz battled on for five and a half hours to fulfil his sponsorship demands and raise some valuable funds for Hospice.

"It's not something I do regularly,'' Schulz said of 10km swims.

"It was just for the Swim for Harper that they do at Peter McMahon's Swim Factory.

"I didn't realise that they were just doing relay teams so I decided to get people to sponsor me per lap.

"I used to be a swimmer when I was a kid so Pete just sent me down to Bundamba pool.

"He did 3km with me in the morning then I finished about 11.30am.''

Schulz's feat was more commendable given that he has a condition called osteogenesis.

"That just means the collagen in my muscles are a bit weaker than other people's,'' he said.

He has to allow more time for his body to repair itself after intense physical activity.

However, the personal trainer said his work at CrossFit Western Front at North Ipswich helped him complete the mission.

"There's no specific swimming movements but we're always just building your cardiovascular capacity,'' Schulz, 31, said.

"I think more it was the mental fortitude that it gave me for the swim.''

Schulz also appreciated McMahon's assistance in completing 3km despite being in seventies.

"He's a gun,'' he said of the highly regarded Ipswich swimmer and businessman.

"We shared a few little stories between our kilometres. We'd do a kilometre then rest for about 30 seconds and he had a little chat to me.''

Asked if he would tackle a 10km swim again, the former West Moreton Anglican College and Westside Christian College student answered: "oh yeah, maybe''.

"I was okay,'' he said. "It was just more that my body was in the water for so long.

"It only took me maybe a day or two to recover . . . it was more my knees and ankles that were sore.''

But the selfless swimmer realised that he was the least he could endure knowing what the WODforHarper campaign represents and the work Hospice does. "I literally just said: 'Is this as hard as losing a kid?'' he said.

The charity was set up after Harper James Hockings tragically drowned on March 29, 2008, aged 16 months.

Annual fundraisers are held in Ipswich to promote water safety.

Although he doesn't have any personal experience with Hospice, Schulz recognised the excellent work the carers do in providing palliative care.