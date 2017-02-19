33°
Check out this rare cricket feat in Ipswich

David Lems
| 19th Feb 2017 10:14 AM
DESERVED DRINK: The Ipswich Hornets cricketing brothers (from left) Anthony and Dan Wilson, Harry and Jack Wood and twins Sean and Rowan Lutter enjoy a cool drink after all playing together for the first time at Baxter Oval on Saturday.
DESERVED DRINK: The Ipswich Hornets cricketing brothers (from left) Anthony and Dan Wilson, Harry and Jack Wood and twins Sean and Rowan Lutter enjoy a cool drink after all playing together for the first time at Baxter Oval on Saturday.

WHETHER it's an Australian or Queensland cricket record is yet to be confirmed.

However, the Ipswich Logan Hornets have achieved a memorable milestone that will take some matching anywhere around the country.

Three sets of brothers - including twins Sean and Rowan Lutter - played together for the Hornets in their latest Queensland Premier Grade match at Baxter Oval on Saturday.

All-rounder Rowan made his top grade debut, even getting to bowl at the opposite end in tandem with Sean, who has been a Hornets regular this season.

The Boonah-bred Lutter brothers joined the team's Laidley connection - experienced brothers Dan and Anthony Wilson, and energetic youngsters Harry and Jack Wood.

Harry showed why he was recently named in the Queensland Futures League squad by scoring an unbeaten 113 as the Hornets were bowled out for 205.

Norths, with former Test player Joe Burns opening, reached 2/67 at stumps.

Senior Hornets player Dan Wilson was proud of what the club achieved having such a strong family connection in what could be a national first.

"It's a pretty good effort,'' Dan said.

"At the start of the season particularly for Rowan, I think he started in three (third grade) so he's just worked very hard and done really well in third grade then second grade and got his opportunity today in first grade.

"I know in my time in playing cricket in Brisbane (with Souths), I don't think there's been three sets of brothers in one team in first grade.''

After learning their craft in Laidley, top order batsmen Dan and his younger brother Anthony played together at Souths for a few years before continuing their partnership the past two seasons at the Hornets.

They continue to play for Laidley in the Monday night T20 competition.

Dan is 32. Anthony has just turned 25.

Harry, 18, and Jack, 20, have become regular teammates since being promoted to the Hornets first grade side over the past two seasons.

Dan rated Harry's latest century a classy knock.

"Harry got his head down and played really well today,'' Dan said. "That's as good a hundred as you'll see in those conditions on a pretty difficult wicket.''

Jack opened on Saturday for the first time with Dan.

Unfortunately both batsmen were dismissed for a duck. "He'll get plenty more opportunities. He's only 20 years old as well,'' Dan said of Jack.

Dan said the Hornets' family feat showed how valuable country cricket remained in Queensland.

"We're all country boys so it's great,'' Dan said.

"We've obviously got the Paulsen brothers as well. Steve's at Wests and Geoff is with us so there's plenty of decent country cricketers around.

"And Sam (Truloff) has made a real name for himself this season playing for Queensland.''

Marburg-bred Truloff recently completed his first-class debut with the Queensland Bulls.

Sean, 23, said it was terrific to have such a strong family connection at the Hornets.

"We all bring something a little bit different . . . we are such a close club in that way,'' he said. "And it certainly pays off when we are out on the field.''

The right-arm fast bowler said the twins got on well having played for the Fassifern club before joining the Hornets.

Watched by proud dad David, the Lutters went about their work with dedication, including bowling to former Test batsman Burns.

David said he previously had to split his time between watching the twins play respective top grade and second division matches for the Hornets at different venues.

He joked they came from Boonah, what he called "God's Country''.

Sean took the Hornets' second wicket late in the day, dismissing former Ipswich player Cameron Gannon for 13.

"It was a good experience for them both (Sean and Rowan) to be able to bowl to Joe Burns as well. He's scored a Test hundred,'' Dan said.

Beneficial brothers

SENIOR Hornets batsman Dan Wilson was delighted to see three sets of brothers in Saturday's first grade team.

He offered another reason why it could be beneficial having his younger brother Anthony with him.

"It's probably good for me to have a brother in the team because I can get a bit hot-headed sometimes,'' Dan smiled. "And Anthony is never shy to be able to put me back in my place whereas others may not open their mouth and say something.

"It's always good for any team if you know your teammates quite well. And if you are brothers, you know each other quite well.''

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cricket records ipswich cricket ipswich logan hornets lutter brothers queensland cricket sporting milestones wilson brothers wood brothers

DESERVED DRINK: The Ipswich Hornets cricketing brothers (from left) Anthony and Dan Wilson, Harry and Jack Wood and twins Sean and Rowan Lutter enjoy a cool drink after all playing together for the first time at Baxter Oval on Saturday.

Three sets of brothers, including twins, play in same team

