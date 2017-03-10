Check out this football local derby

EXTRA EFFORT: Local derbies between Ipswich City and Western Spirit often bring out the best in regional footballers.

AS someone who loves football, Norbert Duga appreciates what local derbies mean.

He's played in plenty between Ipswich City and Western Spirit on his way to coaching the Bulls top side.

While retaining a healthy regard for Western Spirit, Duga is backing his players to rise to the occasion again when the cross-town rivals clash in Saturday's Capital League 2 showdown at Brassall.

"Given the history of the derbies, I think we probably have more players in the side with that history,'' Duga said.

"They (Spirit) seem to have a lot of new guys and some young kids that may not (be familiar with the added intensity).

"Hopefully that gives us a bit of an extra lift.''

Despite major changes in Spirit personnel this season, Duga is preparing his side for an ambush in the 6pm game at Sutton Park.

"I'm expecting a tough game,'' he said.

"They'll work hard and they'll be hard to break down.

"I think people wrote them off a little bit earlier in the year.

"I definitely have respect for Western Spirit.''

The Ipswich footballer expects to field a full strength side except for Dane Grant who is unavailable.

Having been in top goal-scoring form, Grant's absence will be a relief for the Spirit defence.

However, both sides start the match having won two of their first three CL2 games.

The home team have enjoyed added success having won both its preliminary round matches in the FFA Cup national competition.

The latest was on Tuesday night, beating Bethania 3-1.

"I'm happy with how we are travelling,'' Duga said.

"Other than the disappointment on Friday night (losing 4-3 to Brisbane Force), we are in a good place.''

Duga said the FFA Cup victory through the week helped his side.

"It was just good to get another win before the derby,'' he said.

While Grant may be away tonight, the Bulls have unearthed another sharpshooter in English backpacker Ryan Adekoya New. He scored twice in Tuesday night's game.

"I'm confident that Ryan will provide plenty of goals come season end,'' Duga said.

Experienced stalwarts Zygan Condie and Chris Speranza were also rested through the week to be ready for the big game.

Duga said having Ronan Geoghegan back in defence had provided a major boost for the Bulls after his season playing higher level football.

"Ronan left the club and went to (Western) Pride and he;s come back and I think we ended up with the better version,'' the Bulls coach said. "Thanks to Pride for continuing his development.''

As for the timing of tonight's derby only four games into a new season, Duga said he was excited about the contest.

"There's no bad time for a derby,'' he said.

"Everyone should be up for it.

"We're well prepared and we don't have no any injury issues.''

Saturday's Reserve grade local derby kicks off at 4pm.

Building derby Spirit

ALL going to plan, the next generation of regional footballers will on Saturday discover why local derbies often bring out the best in players.

Western Spirit goalkeeper and assistant coach Chris Morrall has been in the proverbial firing line enough times to know exactly what can happen.

So with a young playing group around him this season, Morrall joined with captain Mauricio Arena and another seasoned campaigner Jarred Hancock to drive home the message this week.

"We all spoke to the boys on how important the game is and all that,'' Morrall said.

"We tried to fire them all up and get them excited.''

Morrall hopes promising under-18 players like Brendan Ashcroft, Jamie Livingstone, Alex Varkevisser and Mitchell Spencer embrace the added intensity of a local derby.

He was confident Spirit would field a competitive combination despite winger Lukas Kljajic being monitored with a sore back.

"We're just taking it easy with him,'' Morrall said.

Spirit head into Saturday's game after beating Oxley United 3-1 last weekend, their second win from three CL2 games this season.

Game day

CL2: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich City v Western Spirit at Sutton Park, Brassall. Reserve grade derby kicks offs at 4pm.