Pets & Animals

Check out this fair dinkum ‘lounge lizard’

by Daniel Bateman
4th Nov 2019 4:21 PM
A FAR Northern tour operator has taken a photo of the ultimate 'lounge lizard'.

A more than 1m long freshwater crocodile was snapped by Kuranda Riverboat Tours operator Warren Clinton on Saturday, lounging on a tree trunk, with its head resting on a freshwater turtle.

A smaller turtle can be spotted behind the croc, appearing to looking on in bemusement.

Freshwater crocodile resting its head on a turtle along the Barron River at Kuranda. Photo: Kuranda Riverboat
Mr Clinton said freshies had become a regular sight on his cruise.

"We do have a few freshies here, with the largest being about 1.8m long," he said.

"We usually see about four or five, and cassowaries as well.

"The river is thriving with plenty of fish and crocodiles, birdlife - everything.

"It's an amazing place."

Freshwater crocodiles are known to prey upon turtles in the wild, according to the Australian Museum.

It is not known whether the shelled reptile underneath the croc's head was intentionally trying to camouflage itself as a cushion.

