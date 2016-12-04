Check out these handy recovery tips

Tips from for those dealing with or recovering from a knee reconstruction.

Sara Rogers: "Just make sure that you do talk to people around you. There is a lot of people out there who have experienced knee reconstructions and they know how you feel. Talking to them helps as well because you don't really know what it's like unless you've done it.''

Darrin Norwood: "Persevere with the small stuff. The small stuff is what's going to give you the goal at the end.''

Adam O'Sullivan: "You have to stay positive and make sure you do the little things and do the work. If you have got a good support base around you, that always helps.''