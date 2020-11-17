Check out the winning club players

SPORTING clubs in the Ipswich region are welcome to email regular fixtures, results and successes to the QT.

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

Results November 11: Stableford Medley.

Division 1: 1st S. Callander 44pts, 2nd G. Armatage 39pts, 3rd M. Cufi 38pts.

Division 2: 1st S. Morrison 38pts, 2nd G. Millard 37pts ocb, 3rd C. Mayo 37pts.

NTP: 3rd Rod Turnbull 293cm, 8th T. Binnie 202cm, 18th Z. Connolly 58cm.

Approach: 2nd B. Kathage 123cm.

BRD: 32pts. PCC: 0.

November 14: 4 Person Ambrose - 1st S. Etherden, J. Etherden, T. Pearce & J. Busst 50; 2nd A. Hamilton, D. Hamilton, B. Heaton & M. Manning 51.375 ocb; 3rd D. Cronon, T. Yates, J. Wagner & G. Salmon 51.375 ocb; 4th N. Smith, T. Woodford, L. Woodford & G. Woodford 51.375.

NTPs: 3rd N. Manttan 91cm, 8th G. Stallard 50cm, 11th M. Davis 69cm, 18th D. Verrall 23cm.

Approach: 2nd B. Guthrie In The Hole 16th L. Woodford 27cm.

BRD: 57.125.

Rosewood

Results November 14.

Trophy donors: MDGA & the Soppa family (in honour of Jill).

Rosewood Open November 14.

Overall Gross: C Frazer 76/76.

A Grade Gross: T Grimshaw 77/75. Runner up: R Coyne 77/73.

A Grade Nett: I Kosie 80/70. Runner up: P Johnston 81/70.

B Grade Gross: P Kuhn 79/68. Runner up: T Clarke 84/68.

B Grade Nett: M Voller 89/72. Runner up: J Comp 86/73.

C Grade Gross: V Angelic OCB 94/70. Runner up: K Hanly 94/73.

C Grade Nett: D Browning 96/71. Runner up: K Parker 95/73 OCB.

Ladies Gross: E Nelson 85/75. Runner up: T Angelic 86/74.

Ladies Nett: L Johnston 90/71. Runner up: J Browning 100/74.

Seniors Gross: R Johnson 87/73. Runner up: M Clem 88/71.

Seniors Nett: V Gibbons 95/69. Runner up: F Akes 93/72.

NTPs: No2: T Barry. Ladies: L Johnston. No 9 (0-18): J Maxwell (19-36) B Donald. Ladies: J Holloway. No 11: W Johnston. No 15: P Johnston. Ladies: L Johnston.

Approach No6: R Coyne. Ladies: E Nelson.

Results November 7.

Div1 winner: T Stanford (ocb) 72/67. Runner up: P Kuhn 80/67.

Div2 winner: W Browning 92/70. Runner up: K Niemeyer (ocb) 94/71.

Ladies Winner:- L Johnston 87/67. Runner up: D Pearson 100/7.1

Ball rundown mens to 72 nett.

Ball rundown ladies to 74 nett.

NTP no2: R Hunter. Ladies: P Brown.

No9 (0-18): R Lee (19-36) K Hanly. Ladies: L Johnston.

No11: P Johnston Ladies: L Johnston.

No 15: F Akes Ladies: L Johnston.

Approach 17: A Timperley. Ladies: E Nelson.

Mr Putter: P Kuhn 25.

Mrs Putter: E Nelson/J Browning 29.

Best Gross: T Stanford 72.

Coming event: November 29 Social Players Challenge Charity Day.

Rosewood Vets

Results November 9.



Trophy donors: J.& D. Stanford & C.Stevenson.

Winners: N. Farrell 41pts. Ladies J. Holloway 39pts.

Runners-up: J. Demmery 40pts Ladies M. Boonstoppel 36pts.

Run-downs Mens to 33pts. Ladies 33pts.

N.T.P’s No2 S. Morrison. Ladies D. Pearson.

No9 J. Demmery. Ladies D. Pearson.

No11 S. Morrison.

No15 R. Turnbull. Ladies P. Brown

Approaches R. Turnbul. Ladies S. Morgan & D. Smith

Next game: November 23, 8am start.

All veteran golfers 50 & over welcome.