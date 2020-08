Check out the weekend results

AWARDS TIME

City of Ipswich Sports awards

It’s time to nominate your club’s leading achievers for the 2020 City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

Check out the details at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/sportsawards

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

August 22: Single Stableford.

A Grade: 1st R. Miller 41pts, 2nd D. Jackson 38pts, 3rd P. Brennan 35pts.

B Grade: 1st J. Owen 40pts 2nd A. Waters 37pts ocb 3rd L. Anderson 37pt.s

C Grade: 1st R. Prowd 40pts 2nd R. Smith 39pts 3rd R. Cruice 35pts.

Ladies: 1st S. Luhrman 36pts 2nd B. Scott 35pts.

NTP: 3rd S. Woodford 406cm 8th N. Lever 24cm 11th B. Self 347cm 18th L. Videroni 352cm.

Approach: 5th J. Walsh 158cm 13th B. Hamlin 230cm.

BRD: 30pts. PCC: 2.

August 19: Winners Division 1 - 1st W. Biles 42pts; 2nd N. Long 40pts; 3rd K. Fitzpatrick 37pts.

Winners Division 2: 1st A. Knox 39 pts ocb; 2nd L. Anderson 39 pts ocb; 3rd S. Morrison 39 pts.

NTP: 8th A. Forsyth 104 cms; 18th C. Bell 95cm.

Approach: 2nd J. Patterson 410 cms.

Eagles Nest: I. Pattemore 15th.

BRD to 30 pts.

Rosewood

Results August 22: Single Stableford winners - Men: D Butterfield 40pts. Ladies: L Johnston 33pts.

R/up: Men: D Russell 39 pts, Ladies: T Jones 31pts.

Run Down: Men to 35. Ladies to 29.

NTP: No 2: Men: M Dance 133 cm, Ladies: M Gibson 9cm (2nd shot).

No 9: Men: (0-18) J Young 319 cm, (19-36) R Winrow in hole (2nd shot), Ladies: C McKenzie 32 cm (2nd shot).

No 11: Men: J Young 91cm, Ladies: A Finch 700cm.

No 15: Men: R Lee 283cm, Ladies: M Gibson 210cm (2nd shot).

Approach (No 8): Men: Nil, Ladies: C McKenzie 582cm.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

August 22: A double 700 metre shoot was attended by 24 members.

A Grade: Andrew Mayfield 102.08 (1) 103.08; Rob Rush 102.08 (1) 103.08; Ray Mortimer 100.10 (1) 101.10; John Hislop 100.06 (0) 100.06; Tony Logan 94.04 (2) 96.04; Ken Lobwein 88.04 (4) 92.04.

B Grade: Glenn Rush 101.05 (4) 105.05; John Kippen 97.03 (6) 103.03; Gary Morrison 97.05 (3) 100.05.

F Standard: Glenn Rush 123.03 (3) 126.03; Lincoln Theuerkauf 116.06 (9) 125.06; Damien Tansley 116.04 (5) 121.04; David Sidery 103.01 (15) 118.01; Ivor Davidson 110.01 (4) 114.01; Lee Webber 103.02 (10) 113.02; Riley Balderson 102.01 (-) 102.01; Rebecca Pook 84.01 (16) 100.01; Noel Davies 98.02 (-) 98.02; David George 84.00 (-) 84.00; William Long 74.00 (10) 84.00; Paul Truong 72.00 (-) 72.00.

F Open: Lana Mayfield 112.03 (5) 117.03; Christopher Gray 112.05 (3) 115.05; Tim O’Shea 100.02 (9) 109.02; Brett Long 95.01 (12) 107.01.

Next week: 800 metres 1pm start - the Annual General Meeting to follow at the completion of the 800.

TABLE TENNIS

Ipswich Table Tennis Association

August 10: A Grade - Smashers 7 (D McCosh 3 M Anderson 3 Doubles 1) d Sharks 2 (N Smith 1 K Chan 1); Hotshots 6 (K Govus 3 D Bryant 2 N Scudds 1) d Bears 5 (M Williams 2 C Plaatjies 1 Doubles 2); Amigos 7 (B Ram 3 R Goltz 2 G Marsh 1 Doubles 1) d Chiefs 4 (S Shipperley 2 C Rutter 1 Doubles 1).

August 12: B Grade - Hornets 6 (C Anderson 2 D Grant 1 D Enslin 1 Doubles 2) d Rockets 5 (K Chan 3 J Felfer 2); Boomers 8 (Scott Notley 3 Sam Notley 2 K Gowell 1 Doubles 2) d Giants 3 (N Scudds 2 G Richards 1); Hunters 6 (C Williams 3 P Jackson 1 B Bailey 1 Doubles 1) d Chiefs 4 (M Power 2 H Oosterhuis 2).

Table tennis is played on Monday and Wednesday nights 7-10pm at Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Rd, Deebing Heights.

For more information, contact David McCosh on 3282 4708. New players are welcome.