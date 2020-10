Check out the weekend Ipswich results

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

Results October 3: Single Stroke Monthly Mug.

Best Gross: S. Muggeridge 70.

A Grade: 1st P. Mahoney 66 nett, 2nd S. Muggeridge 67 nett ocb, 3rd R. Gorman 67 nett.

B Grade: 1st M. Strickfuss 64 nett ocb, 2nd G. Winzar 64 nett, 3rd J. Grabbe 65 nett.

C Grade: 1st A. Weatherhead 64 nett, 2nd R. Hale 67 nett, 3rd S. Morrison 68 nett ocb.

Ladies: 1st L. Burns 68 nett, 2nd K. Mackney 69 nett ocb.

NTPs: 3rd R. Turnbull 144cm, 8th S. Costello, 11th J. Leisemann 28cm, 18th N. Armstrong 217cm.

Approach: 9th C. Viney 38cm, 15th B. Thomson 24cm. BRD: 72. PCC: 0.

Rosewood Vets

Results September 28.

Trophy Donor B. Butterfield.

Winners: G. Waters 41pts. Ladies S.Erith 42pts.

Runners-up:- K.Parker 38pts Ladies: C. McKenzie 38pts o.c.b.

Rundown Mens to 33pts, Ladies 36pts,

N.T.P’S No2 G. Maxwell. Ladies J. Browning.

No 9 D. Butterfield.

No11 L. Smith. Ladies J. Browning.

Approaches: No12 R. Cromarty. Ladies C. McKenzie.

Next game: October 12, 8am start.

All 50 & overs welcome.

Rosewood

Results October 3: Monthly Mug – Single Stroke.

Best Gross: P Gibson 78.

Winners: Men: Div 1: M Brown 80/63, Div 2: B Butterfield 90/69, Ladies: C McKenzie 88/75 ocb.

R/Up: Men: Div 1: P Johnston 85/71 ocb, Div 2: K Hanly 91/70, Ladies: S Heise 100/75 ocb.

Run Down: Men to 73, Ladies to 75.

NTP: No 2: Men: J Piccini 46cm. Ladies: E Nelson 28cm (2nd shot).

No 9: Men: (0-18) J Comp 497 cm, (19-36) W Allan in hole (2nd shot), Ladies: E Nelson 8cm (2nd shot).

No 11: Men: P Johnston, Ladies: P Brown.

No 15: Men: J Piccini 300 cm, Ladies: E Nelson 42 cm (2nd shot).

Mr Putter: M Brown 26, Mrs Putter: J Browning 31.

TABLE TENNIS

Ipswich Table Tennis Association

Results September 28: A Grade - Ravens 6 (S Shipperley 2 K Govus 1 N Smith 1 Doubles 2) d Bushrangers 5 (B Ram 3 R Goltz 2); Defenders 6 (D McCosh 3 J Wright 1 W Bloxham 1 Doubles 1) d Wizards 5 (C Rutter 2 J Leggat 1 N Scudds 1 Doubles 1).

September 30: B Grade - Bruisers 6 (K Bryant 3 C Williams 1 H Oosterhuis 1 Doubles 1) d Bashers 5 (C Anderson 2 M Power 2 Doubles 1); Blades 6 (S Jones 2 P Jackson 1 J Felfer 1 Doubles 2) d Blazers 5 (Sc Notley 3 S Notley 2).

September 23: C Grade - Cats 3 (L Fabri 1 B Bailey 1 Doubles 1) d Challengers 2 (G Richards 2); Cobras 4 (C Park 2 John 1 Doubles 1) d Cruisers 1 (K Gowell 1).

Table tennis is played on Monday and Wednesday nights 7-10pm at Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Rd, Deebing Heights.

For more information, contact David McCosh on 3282 4708. New players are welcome.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

October 3: A double 300 metre shoot was attended by 23 members and four visitors.

A Grade: John Hislop 104.09 (1) 105.09; Andrew Mayfield 101.05 (1) 102.05; Ken Lobwein 92.02 (10) 102.02; Tony Logan 97.06 (4) 101.06.

B Grade: David Nicol 102.05 (7) 109.05; Glenn Rush 99.06 (4) 103.06; Russell Ives 96.04 (6) 102.04; John Kippen 89.02 (10) 99.02; Gary Morrison 94.06 (4) 98.06; Liz Garbutt 93.02 (5) 98.02; Mark Garbutt 84.01 (5) 89.01.

F Standard: Noel Davies 120.06 (15) 135.06; Rebecca Pook 111.02 (20) 131.02; Lincoln Theuerkauf 118.06 (8) 126.06; David Sidery 112.06 (14) 126.06; Glenn Rush 122.13 (3) 125.13; Mikayla Gray 112.08 (12) 124.08; Lee Webber 113.02 (9) 122.02; William Long 106.05 (14) 120.05; David George 108.04 (12) 120.04.

F Open: Lana Mayfield 117.07 (11) 128.07; Christopher Gray 115.07 (9) 124.07; Brett Long 112.01 (11) 123.01; Gunther Ziegler 110.04 (-) 110.04.

Visitors: Cassie Bell (FS) 67.0; Danny Smith (FS) 71.1 ; Danny Smith (FO) 76.0 ; Nicholas Somefield (FS) 107.4; Rob Birch (FS) 111.5.

Next Saturday: Sporter Class 9am 500 metres followed by 700 metres 1pm start.