Check out the Supercars excitement for the whole family

The excitement is building for next weekend's Ipswich SuperSprint series with top drivers like Fabian Coulthard undergoing testing at Queensland Raceway on Thursday. Cordell Richardson

MOTORSPORT: What's on to enjoy at Queensland Raceway next weekend.

Supercars driver autograph sessions*.

Friday: 1.05pm-1.35pm. Saturday: Noon-12.30pm. Sessions in front of Team Transporters in Supercars Paddock.

Come along to the Supercars Paddock for the opportunity to meet some of your favourite Supercars drivers and grab an autograph. Free posters will be available for patrons at the designated autograph sessions.

*Paddock Pass required

Track chat and charity breakfast*.

Sunday: 8am-8.30am on the grassed area in Supercars Paddock (near pit exit).

This is your chance to ask the big questions. Have breakfast with Supercars stars Mark Winterbottom, Chaz Mostert, Macauley Jones and Jack Le Brocq, plus get your chance to take to the mic. Grab a bacon and egg roll for a gold coin donation to the official charity.

There is limited space so if you have a question make sure you get there early.

*Paddock Pass required

Dunlop Super2 series autograph session*.

Saturday: 11-11.30am on the grassed area in Supercars Paddock (near pit exit).

The drivers of the Dunlop Super2 Series will also be on hand to meet fans at the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint. Head along to the designated autograph session and grab a signature from the future Supercars champions. Free posters will be available for patrons.

*Paddock Pass required

Superkids zone.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm): In Merchandise Alley (behind the Turn 1 viewing mound).

The SuperKids Zone is a fully fenced and secure area designed exclusively for parents and little people to relax, play, and test their racing abilities. It's exciting fun for kids, relaxing for parents.

Get active on the Inflatable Race Track, check your speed and reaction skills at the Fast Fan Challenge or test your tyre changing skills on one of our table top fun games. Adult supervision is required at all times.

Jamie Whincup was among the drivers fine-tuning on Thursday for his return to Queensland Raceway action. Cordell Richardson

Merchandise Alley.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday behind the Turn 1 viewing mound.

Gear up with the official 2019 Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint merchandise, available to purchase at the track in Merchandise Alley Stock up on your favourite team's merchandise and Supercars gear.

Check out some of the stunt team vehicles on display, enjoy a drink at the bars and grab a bite to eat.

Supercars Paddock.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at rear of the Supercars garages.

Head to the Supercars Paddock for all the behind-the-scenes action. See the amazing purpose-built transporters, teams working in the garages and access the official Supercars Driver Autograph Sessions. Upgrade to a Paddock Pass for $35.

Shane van Gisbergen, running third in the championship, joined pre-Ipswich SuperSprint testing on Thursday. Cordell Richardson

Support categories.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: The 2019 Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint has one of our largest support cards on the racing bill with the Dunlop Super2 Series, ECB SuperUtes, Kumho Super3, Aussie Racing Cars and the fan-favourite, Touring Car Masters.

Helicopter rides.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Merchandise Alley.

Pterodactyl Helicopters are conducting joy flights over the race track during race weekend with prices starting at $75 per adult, $65 per child (under 12).

Team Army.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Merchandise Alley.

Come and meet the Defence Force team behind Project Digger and Armygeddon and find out more on defence recruitment at their display near merchandise alley.

Aussie Bandit.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday on display in Merchandise Alley.

With a 1700 horsepower Chev V8 mounted in the tray, this beast of a ute has run the quarter mile at 142 miles an hour on its back wheels. Come and get a close up of this beast and meet the driver behind it as it sits on display in merchandise alley.

ADF Flyover.

Pre-race Saturday and Sunday. Look to the sky to catch the Australian Defence Force aircraft conduct an official flyover before the Virgin Australia Supercars races. Saturday's flyover will be a C17 and Sunday an F-18.

Pit Lane walks.

Saturday 7.55am, Sunday 7.55am. Meeting point is at pit entry.

Get closer to the action than you ever have before. Take a behind-the-scenes walk through Pit Lane, the activity hub of the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint.

* These are for Supercars Members, Supercars Travel bookings and Grandstand ticket holders.

Century Batteries fan podium.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at start of Merchandise Alley

Make your trip to the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint one to remember by taking a photo on the top step.

Car club display.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: The HSV Owner's Club is joining the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint, providing a showcase of Queensland's finest Holden vehicles. Head on over to Park & View on the free circuit shuttle to check out this grand display and show your team colours.

Tune in on track - on track commentary.

Tune into 87.6 FM during the event to hear on track commentary of racing action and what's happening on and off the track.

Tickets are available at ticketek.com.au

Note: All times and activities are subject to change at the promoter's discretion.