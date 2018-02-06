Check out the new direction for Ipswich hockey

Ipswich Hockey volunteer of the year and incoming association president Robert McLeod (left) with treasurer Paul Mantell.

Ipswich Hockey volunteer of the year and incoming association president Robert McLeod (left) with treasurer Paul Mantell.

IPSWICH Hockey has a new president, ending a loyal Ipswich family's 40 year stint in the top position.

Ipswich Hockey Umpires Committee president Robert McLeod accepted his new role at Monday night's annual AGM at the Raceview complex.

Former association president Margret Mantell welcomed McLeod's election, especially as he will lead a new-look Ipswich Hockey management committee.

"I had announced my decision it was time for a change,'' said Mantell, who wanted to stand down after six years in the position.

"Robert rang me last week and said what was involved and he was thinking of nominating.

"Robert is now overall in charge of management of the association.''

Mantell had taken over from her father John, one of Ipswich's leading administrators who was the previous president for 35 years.

The retired school teacher will continue as secretary on the new committee.

Margret's husband Paul remains as treasurer.

Another passionate hockey supporter, Thistles Ladies Hockey Club president Pauline Alchin, replaced Janette Howells as senior vice-president.

Like Margret, Hockey Queensland-recognised Howells wanted a break having served in various senior roles for a number of years.

Former Ipswich Hockey Association president Margret Mantell. Rob Williams

Margret was thrilled to see hockey enthusiasts Tracey Doyle, Aimee McDermott and Pat Jordan among the appointments.

"I'm very excited to get some young people involved,'' she said, keen to see a smooth transition.

"To bring young ones in that will have different ideas and hopefully will also attract some of the younger ones.''

Easts official Doyle was elected as vice-president clubhouse after previous committee roles.

Premiership-winning Hancocks A Grade striker McDermott was appointed vice president media and sponsorship, with Norths stalwart Jordan taking on the vice president grounds role.

Lesley McLeod continues as records secretary, having done a terrific job in recent seasons.

They will work with experienced committee people like McLeod, Alchin, Margret and Paul Mantell.

"I never wanted to walk away,'' Margret said, happy to help out in the future.

"It will be really good to still be secretary and still be working really closely with Robert and Pauline. But give some others a chance to set the direction.''

The newly elected management committee takes shape as Ipswich Hockey prepares to host its annual open day on Sunday.

The latest open day is from 3pm-5pm at the Raceview complex.

The day is for players to sign on for the new season and for interested participants to try the rewarding sport.

All Ipswich clubs will be represented.

Regional coaching director Sam Spry welcomed parents of juniors to join the come and try activities to see if they would like to play, if not already involved.

Ipswich hockey officials are hoping to bolster its R2 men's and women's competitions this season.

These are ideal for social or younger players keen to hone their skills before stepping into higher grades.

Junior players can also join in the come and try play on Sunday.

The new Ipswich hockey season starts on March 16.

Look out for a follow-up story on the new president's thoughts.