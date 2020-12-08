Check out the latest club results
GOLF
Sandy Gallop
Results December 5: Monthly Mug
Best Gross: J. Anderson 68.
A Grade: 1st J. Anderson 60 2nd L. Svensson 66 3rd N. Smith 68.
B Grade: 1st $55.00 C. Belford 66 ocb 2nd N. Cochrane 66 3rd S. Tongue 69ocb.
C Grade: 1st H. Poultney 62 2nd I. Lee 66 3rd B. Newby 67.
Ladies: 1st R. Englund 71 ocb 2nd P. Grabbe 71.
NTP: 3rd B. Hamlin 238cm 8th B. Roberts 95cm 11th J. Anderson 95cm 18th P. Mahoney 69cm.
Approach: 5th S. Ziebarth 166cm 17th J. Busst 36cm.
BRD: 74. PCC: 0.
December 2: Stableford Medley
Division 1: 1st S. Dennis 39pts 2nd B. Greisbach 38pts ocb 3rd Jeff Etherden 38pts.
Division 2: 1st C. Mayo 40pts 2nd S. Morrison 39pts 3rd D. Walsh 38pts.
NTP: 3rd R. McLeod 510cm 8th N. Powell 473cm 18th A. Thomas 93cm.
Approach: 2nd A. Craggs 52cm.
Eagles Nest: J. Etherden 6th.
BRD: 32pts DSR: 0
Stableford Medley November 25.
Wednesday Mug winner: David Smith 42pts.
Division 1: 1st P. Marshall 40pts ocb, 2nd W. Biles 40pts ocb, 3rd L. Mullins 39pts ocb.
Division 2: 1st D. Smith 42pts, 2nd G. Hooper 41pts, 3rd J. Brown 38pts.
NTP: 3rd Jeff Etherden 1cm 8th C. Woods 67cm 18th J. Frankish 165cm.
Approach: 2nd G. Stallard 117cm.
BRD: 33pts. PCC: 0.
Rosewood
Results December 5. Monthly Medal.
Best Gross: J Young 74.
Winners Div1: R Johnson 83/69 (ocb). Div 2: K Parker 91/70. Ladies: E Nelson 80/70.
Runner up: Div1 M Clem 86/69. Div 2: J Hunter 96/71. Ladies: J Hauser 106/72.
Ball rundown men to 73 nett.
Ball rundown ladies to 75 nett.
NTP No2: R Farraway. Ladies: E Nelson.
No9 (0-18) S Browning (19-36) J Buckley Ladies:- L Johnston.
No11: R Lee. Ladies: C McKenzie.
No15- L Solomon. Ladies: C McKenzie.
Approach: P Filler. Ladies: E Nelson.
Mr Putter: J Young 24.
Mrs Putter: E Nelson 29.
November 28: Mixed 4ball stroke champions.
Winners: P Johnston + K Browning 59. Runner up: J Smith + J Holloway.
Stableford winner: S Noble 40pts. Runner up: J Demmery 38 (ocb).
Rundown to 35.
NTPs: No 11: A Timperley. Ladies: L Johnston.
No 15: M Dance. Ladies: L Johnston.
SHOOTING
Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc
December 5: A double 500 metre shoot was attended by 24 members and three visitors.
A Grade: Tim Boase 100.07 (6) 106.07; Ray Mortimer 100.08 (3) 103.08; Tony Logan 98.07 (3) 101.07; Ken Lobwein 96.04 (4) 100.04; Rob Rush 97.13 (2) 99.13.
B Grade: Patrick Cabot 88.04 (22) 110.04; John Kippen 97.04 (9) 106.04; Gary Morrison 100.08 (5) 105.08; Glenn Rush 97.07 (6) 103.07; Steve Cabot 89.02 (13) 102.02; Lester Robinson 80.03 (17) 97.03; William Long 90.01 (-) 90.01.
F Standard: Ivor Davidson 122.10 (4) 126.10; Rebecca Pook 108.05 (16) 124.05; William Long 112.03 (10) 122.03; Lincoln Theuerkauf 109.01 (13) 122.01; Mikayla Gray 106.02 (14) 120.02; Jeff Morris 114.06 (-) 114.06.
F Open: Damien Tansley 120.09 (1) 121.09; Lana Mayfield 113.05 (6) 119.05; Christopher Gray 110.02 (9) 119.02; Brett Long 106.02 (11) 117.02; Noel Davies 105.00 (4) 109.00; David Sidery 97.01 (-) 97.01.
FTR: Mark Kruger 109.01 (-) 109.01.
Visitors: Anthony Spelleken (FS) 113.5; Drew Edbrooke (FS) 104.2; Nathan Dickson (FS) 103.2.
Next week: 800 metres 1:00pm start.