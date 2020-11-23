Menu
Ipswich junior vigoro action. Picture: Rob Williams
Sport

Check out regional sporting action

23rd Nov 2020 6:00 AM
SPORTING clubs in the Ipswich region are welcome to email regular fixtures, results and successes to the QT.

This is a valuable opportunity to bolster your club’s profile and offer story ideas to share your successes.

To help us publish your information more quickly, please present it in a neat format, clearly highlighting the sport and your club name.

Photos are welcome from major events or featuring people in your submission.

Email your information to: david.lems@news.com.au

Thanks to club secretaries and volunteers already providing this important information.

Here’s some of the latest information.

VIGORO

Ipswich Vigoro Association

Results November 21

1st Division: T.C. United 95 defeated Occasionals by innings & 13 runs.

T.C. United batting: Jodie Spall 29, Clare Gillett 18, Karissa Aburn 15.

Bowling: Clare Gillett 5/16 & 4/8, Karissa Aburn 1/6 & 4/14.

Occasionals batting: Deanne Lawrie 26, Karen Devin 9, Lynne Barnes 4n/o & 4.

Bowling: Deanne Lawrie 4/23, Georgia Mullins 1/2, Gillian Chambers 2/29.

Sports 63 & 2 v 30 defeated Wildcats 29 & 58 by nine wickets & two runs.

Sports batting: Amanda Wraight 23, Taurice Anderson 13 n/o, Lee Scudds 13.

Bowling: Megan Packer 3/11 & 3 r/o’s, Kassey Stephens 3/13, Tanya Anderson 2/17 & 2/9.

Wildcats batting: Kerryn Graham 15 n/o, Bronwyn Brown 17, Fletcher Baartz 6 n/o.

Bowling: Kerryn Graham 3/14, Ashlee Verrall 1/12.

2nd Division: T.C. United 82 defeated Occasionals 39 & 99 by 43 runs on 1st Innings.

T.C. United batting: Pauline Marsh 21, Dana Haywood 18, Tomasina Thompson Boner 10.

Bowling: Georgia Weller 7/13 & 4/15, Dana Haywood 4/24, Tomasina Thompson Bonner 2/8.

Occasionals Batting:Julia Chudliegh 46 not out, Rohan Darr 21, Mickayla Mullins 11. Bowling: unavailable

Sports 74 & 38 defeated Wildcats 50 & 31 by 24 runs on 1st Innings.

Sports batting: Cassidy Hammond 45, Emma Buchanan 10 & 8, Robyn Taber 16.

Bowling: Jacinta Hammond 5/12, Taurice Anderson 3/14 & 3/8, Emma Buchanan 2/2.

Wildcats batting: Zanden Baartz 15 & 5, Renae Whyatt 10, Bailey Whyatt 10.

Bowling: Elaine Addo 5/21 & 1 r/o, Bailey Whyatt 2/10 & 1 r/o, Ruby Bartley 1/6.

Juniors: Occasionals 59 & 40 defeated T.C.United 36 & 37 by 26 runs.

Occasionals batting: Hayden Collie 23 ret. Lucas Darr 12 ret. & 7 n/o, Azelia Halls 6 ret. & 5.

Bowling: Hayden Collie 1/3 & 1/3 & 1 r/o, Azelia Halls ¼, Lucas Darr 1/0 &2/6 & 2 r/o’s.

T.C. United batting: Reggie Marsh 13 & 6, Kai Oymble 5 n/o, & 3 n/o, Hayley Briggenshaw 4 & 2.

Bowling: Reggie Marsh 1/8 & 1/10 & 1 r/o, Charlee Tonner 1/0.

Sports 50 & 54 defeated Wildcats Black 38 & 50 by 16 runs.

Sports batting: Bailey Whyatt 16, Dash Anderson 17,

Bowling: Addison Costello 4/11, Dash Anderson 2/12.

Wildcats batting: Kyshanti Bond 9, William Murray 9,

Bowling: Eddie McGreavy 2/6 & 4/7, Kyshanti Bond 1/15.

GOLF

Sandy Gallop Golf Club

Single Stableford results November 21.

A Grade: 1st R. Gorman 40pts 2nd A. DeLacey 39pts ocb 3rd W. Biles 39pts.

B Grade: 1st M. Wilson 39pts 2nd Z. Connolly 38pts 3rd B. Roberts 36pts ocb.

C Grade: 1st I. Lee 41pts 2nd J. Tusa 38pts 3rd F. Baker 37pts ocb.

Ladies: 1st T. Guthrie 39pts 2nd L. Burns 38pts.

NTP: 3rd S. Luhrman 130cm 8th S. Ziebarth 35cm 11th H. Luinstra 105cm 18th P. Mahoney 159cm.

Approach: 2nd B. Kathage 137cm 16th C. Kirkpatrick ‘In The Hole’.

Eagles Nest: C. Kirkpatrick 16th & S. Costello 9th.

BRD: 33pts. PCC: 0.

Rosewood

Results November 21: 2 Person Ambrose.

Winners: T Woodford + L Woodford 61 ¾.

Runner up: A Barry + T Barry 63 ½.

Ball rundown to 66 ¼.

NTP No 2:- L Woodford. Ladies: D Pearson.

No 9: (0-18) J Young (19-36) J Ellemans. Ladies: E Nelson.

No 11: J Piccini

No 15: M Brown. Ladies: M Boonstoppel

Approach: No 14: A Barry. Ladies: E Nelson.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

November 21: A double 700 metre shoot was attended by 25 members and two visitors.

A Grade: Tim Boase 101.02 (8) 109.02; Rob Rush 105.09 (3) 108.09; Ray Mortimer 104.06 (4) 108.06; Tony Logan 103.09 (4) 107.09; Ken Lobwein 100.11 (4) 104.11.

B Grade: Gary Morrison 101.07 (7) 108.07; Steve Cabot 93.04 (14) 107.04; Lester Robinson 85.03 (16) 101.03; Glenn Rush 93.07 (6) 99.07; Dave Smith 81.02 (-) 81.02; William Long 76.05 (-) 76.05.

F Standard: David Sidery 113.06 (17) 130.06; Rebecca Pook 109.02 (15) 124.02; Damien Tansley 118.07 (5) 123.07; William Long 113.05 (10) 123.05; Lincoln Theuerkauf 110.02 (12) 122.02; Ivor Davidson 117.06 (4) 121.06; David George 105.00 (16) 121.00; Lachlan Patterson 96.01 (-) 96.01; Jeff Morris 95.01 (-) 95.01; Lea Patterson 89.00 (-) 89.00.

F Open: Damien Tansley 125.11 (2) 127.11; Lana Mayfield 119.06 (8) 127.06; Brian Hansen 123.08 (1) 124.08; Tim O’Shea 109.04 (10) 119.04; Noel Davies 112.05 (-) 112.05; Brett Long 101.02 (11) 112.02.

FTR: Ivor Davidson 105.03 (-) 105.03.

Visitors: Anthony Spelleken (FS) 109.4; Nathan Dickson (FS) 96.1.

Next week: 800 metres, 1pm start.

Ipswich Queensland Times

