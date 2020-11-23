Check out regional sporting action

SPORTING clubs in the Ipswich region are welcome to email regular fixtures, results and successes to the QT.

VIGORO

Ipswich Vigoro Association

Results November 21

1st Division: T.C. United 95 defeated Occasionals by innings & 13 runs.

T.C. United batting: Jodie Spall 29, Clare Gillett 18, Karissa Aburn 15.

Bowling: Clare Gillett 5/16 & 4/8, Karissa Aburn 1/6 & 4/14.

Occasionals batting: Deanne Lawrie 26, Karen Devin 9, Lynne Barnes 4n/o & 4.

Bowling: Deanne Lawrie 4/23, Georgia Mullins 1/2, Gillian Chambers 2/29.

Sports 63 & 2 v 30 defeated Wildcats 29 & 58 by nine wickets & two runs.

Sports batting: Amanda Wraight 23, Taurice Anderson 13 n/o, Lee Scudds 13.

Bowling: Megan Packer 3/11 & 3 r/o’s, Kassey Stephens 3/13, Tanya Anderson 2/17 & 2/9.

Wildcats batting: Kerryn Graham 15 n/o, Bronwyn Brown 17, Fletcher Baartz 6 n/o.

Bowling: Kerryn Graham 3/14, Ashlee Verrall 1/12.

2nd Division: T.C. United 82 defeated Occasionals 39 & 99 by 43 runs on 1st Innings.

T.C. United batting: Pauline Marsh 21, Dana Haywood 18, Tomasina Thompson Boner 10.

Bowling: Georgia Weller 7/13 & 4/15, Dana Haywood 4/24, Tomasina Thompson Bonner 2/8.

Occasionals Batting:Julia Chudliegh 46 not out, Rohan Darr 21, Mickayla Mullins 11. Bowling: unavailable

Sports 74 & 38 defeated Wildcats 50 & 31 by 24 runs on 1st Innings.

Sports batting: Cassidy Hammond 45, Emma Buchanan 10 & 8, Robyn Taber 16.

Bowling: Jacinta Hammond 5/12, Taurice Anderson 3/14 & 3/8, Emma Buchanan 2/2.

Wildcats batting: Zanden Baartz 15 & 5, Renae Whyatt 10, Bailey Whyatt 10.

Bowling: Elaine Addo 5/21 & 1 r/o, Bailey Whyatt 2/10 & 1 r/o, Ruby Bartley 1/6.

Juniors: Occasionals 59 & 40 defeated T.C.United 36 & 37 by 26 runs.

Occasionals batting: Hayden Collie 23 ret. Lucas Darr 12 ret. & 7 n/o, Azelia Halls 6 ret. & 5.

Bowling: Hayden Collie 1/3 & 1/3 & 1 r/o, Azelia Halls ¼, Lucas Darr 1/0 &2/6 & 2 r/o’s.

T.C. United batting: Reggie Marsh 13 & 6, Kai Oymble 5 n/o, & 3 n/o, Hayley Briggenshaw 4 & 2.

Bowling: Reggie Marsh 1/8 & 1/10 & 1 r/o, Charlee Tonner 1/0.

Sports 50 & 54 defeated Wildcats Black 38 & 50 by 16 runs.

Sports batting: Bailey Whyatt 16, Dash Anderson 17,

Bowling: Addison Costello 4/11, Dash Anderson 2/12.

Wildcats batting: Kyshanti Bond 9, William Murray 9,

Bowling: Eddie McGreavy 2/6 & 4/7, Kyshanti Bond 1/15.

GOLF

Sandy Gallop Golf Club

Single Stableford results November 21.

A Grade: 1st R. Gorman 40pts 2nd A. DeLacey 39pts ocb 3rd W. Biles 39pts.

B Grade: 1st M. Wilson 39pts 2nd Z. Connolly 38pts 3rd B. Roberts 36pts ocb.

C Grade: 1st I. Lee 41pts 2nd J. Tusa 38pts 3rd F. Baker 37pts ocb.

Ladies: 1st T. Guthrie 39pts 2nd L. Burns 38pts.

NTP: 3rd S. Luhrman 130cm 8th S. Ziebarth 35cm 11th H. Luinstra 105cm 18th P. Mahoney 159cm.

Approach: 2nd B. Kathage 137cm 16th C. Kirkpatrick ‘In The Hole’.

Eagles Nest: C. Kirkpatrick 16th & S. Costello 9th.

BRD: 33pts. PCC: 0.

Rosewood

Results November 21: 2 Person Ambrose.

Winners: T Woodford + L Woodford 61 ¾.

Runner up: A Barry + T Barry 63 ½.

Ball rundown to 66 ¼.

NTP No 2:- L Woodford. Ladies: D Pearson.

No 9: (0-18) J Young (19-36) J Ellemans. Ladies: E Nelson.

No 11: J Piccini

No 15: M Brown. Ladies: M Boonstoppel

Approach: No 14: A Barry. Ladies: E Nelson.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

November 21: A double 700 metre shoot was attended by 25 members and two visitors.

A Grade: Tim Boase 101.02 (8) 109.02; Rob Rush 105.09 (3) 108.09; Ray Mortimer 104.06 (4) 108.06; Tony Logan 103.09 (4) 107.09; Ken Lobwein 100.11 (4) 104.11.

B Grade: Gary Morrison 101.07 (7) 108.07; Steve Cabot 93.04 (14) 107.04; Lester Robinson 85.03 (16) 101.03; Glenn Rush 93.07 (6) 99.07; Dave Smith 81.02 (-) 81.02; William Long 76.05 (-) 76.05.

F Standard: David Sidery 113.06 (17) 130.06; Rebecca Pook 109.02 (15) 124.02; Damien Tansley 118.07 (5) 123.07; William Long 113.05 (10) 123.05; Lincoln Theuerkauf 110.02 (12) 122.02; Ivor Davidson 117.06 (4) 121.06; David George 105.00 (16) 121.00; Lachlan Patterson 96.01 (-) 96.01; Jeff Morris 95.01 (-) 95.01; Lea Patterson 89.00 (-) 89.00.

F Open: Damien Tansley 125.11 (2) 127.11; Lana Mayfield 119.06 (8) 127.06; Brian Hansen 123.08 (1) 124.08; Tim O’Shea 109.04 (10) 119.04; Noel Davies 112.05 (-) 112.05; Brett Long 101.02 (11) 112.02.

FTR: Ivor Davidson 105.03 (-) 105.03.

Visitors: Anthony Spelleken (FS) 109.4; Nathan Dickson (FS) 96.1.

Next week: 800 metres, 1pm start.