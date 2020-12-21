Check out latest regional club results
GOLF
Rosewood
Results December 12: Single Stableford.
Winner: W Browning 39pts. Runner up: D Russell 38pts.
Ball rundown to 35.
NTP No 2: Ladies: A Finch.
No 9 (0-18) J Comp (19-36) W Browning. Ladies: L Johnston.
No 11: J Blewitt Ladies: A Finch.
No 15: J Blewitt Ladies: A Finch.
Approach 16: Ladies: A Finch.
Results December 19.
Winner: T Downs 44pts. Ladies: E Nelson 31pts. Runner up: P Kuhn 37pts.
Ball Rundown to 34pts.
NTP No2: Ladies: E Nelson.
No 9 (0-18) B Ellison. Ladies: L Johnston.
No 11: S Browning.
No15: K Hanly. Ladies:- E Nelson.
Approach No3: A Timperley. Ladies: L Johnston.
Wishing everyone a happy and safe Christmas. See you all next weekend.
Rosewood Vets
Results December 7: Single Stableford.
Winners: R. Gargano 43pts. Ladies J. Hauser 39pts.
Runners-up: K. Niemeyer 42pts. Ladies: A. Brown 37pts o.c.b.
R.Ala-outinen 37pts o.c.b. Ladies D. Smith 37.
R.Turnbull 37pts. Ladies M.Boonstoppel 36pts.
N.T.P’s No2 R. Turnbull. Ladies D.Smith.
NO9 P. Johnston Ladies: A.Arumugam.
No11 P. Kuhn Ladies: D. Pearson.
No15 R.Turnbull. Ladies: A. Finch.
Approaches: No7 L. Smith. Ladies J. Browning.
Our first game for 2021 will be February 15.
Starting time will depend on weather conditions.
All veteran golfers 50 & over welcome.
Sandy Gallop
Results December 16: Stableford Medley - Ham Day.
Division 1: 1st Ian Dobbie 39pts ocb, 2nd Z. Connolly 39pts, 3rd C. Woods 38pts.
Division 2: 1st John Flynn 39pts, 2nd A. Taylor 38pts, 3rd C. Mayo 37pts.
NTP: 3rd D. Hastie 153cm, 8th L. Malaschevsky 130cm, 18th S. Evetts 201cm.
Approach: 2nd C. Woods 219cm.
BRD: 32. PCC: 0.