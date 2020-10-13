Check out latest regional club results

The 2020/21 Ipswich vigoro season has started. Picture: Rob Williams

The 2020/21 Ipswich vigoro season has started. Picture: Rob Williams

VIGORO

Ipswich Vigoro Association

Results October 10: 1st Division - Occasionals 65 & 3 /2 defeated T.C. United 55 & 11 outright by seven wickets and one run.

Occasionals batting: Gillian Chambers 22, Ailsa Martin 12, Melinda Park 8. Bowling: Gillian Chambers 4/21 & 3/9.

T.C. United batting: Clare Gillett 12, Deb Manietta 12, Renee Peters 11. Bowling: Kate Johnston 2/2, Shannon Brackin 1/9, Pauline Marsh 1/1.

Sports 46 & 54 (time) drew with Wildcats 46.

Sports batting: Tracey Scudds 26, Tania Whyatt 12, Cassidy Hammond 11. Bowling: Cassidy Hammond 3/12, Kassy Stephens 2/7.

Wildcats batting: Rachel Savage 11, Kerryn Graham 7, Bronwyn Brown 7 n/o. Bowling: Ashlee Verrall 4/15 (including hat-trick), Sarah White 3/4 & 1/19, Skye Wruck 2/16.

2nd Division: Occasionals 100 & 24 defeated T.C. United 8 /76 & 11 by 24 runs on 1st inns.

Occasionals batting: Trey Darr 28, Rohan Darr 23 n/o, Jynahirah Mullins 22. Bowling: Rohan Darr 4/8, Jynahirah Mullins 1/6, Julie Joel 1/2.

T.C. United batting: Pauline Marsh 23, Renee Peters 26, Hannah Balke 5. Bowling: Deb Manietta 5/11 & 1 r/o& 1/37, Pauline Marsh 4/10 & 1 r/o, Hannah Balke 1/11.

Sports 56 defeated Wildcats 17 & 63 outright by eight wkts.

Sports batting: Cassidy Hammond 14 & 4 n/o, Krissy Johnston 14. Bowling: Cassidy Hammond 4/5, Taurice Anderson 4/6.

Wildcats batting: Bailey Whyte 22, Zanden Baartz 5 & 12, Fletcher Baartz 7. Bowling: Daniel Kruger 3/11.

GOLF

Rosewood

Results October 10: 4BBB Stableford.

Winners: R Johnson + D Hartman OCB 47pts. Runner ups: W Robinson + S Noble 47pts.

Rundown to 45.

NTP: No2: D Russell 257cm. Ladies: M Gibson 23cm.

No9 (0-18) P Solomon 255cm (19-36) E Wright 27cm Ladies: C McKenzie 94cm.

No 11: R Lee 90cm. Ladies: E Nelson 203cm.

No 15: M Voller 427 cm Ladies:- M Gibson in hole.

Approach (No 5): P Gibson in hole Ladies: L Johnston in hole.

Eagle (No 5): P Gibson.

