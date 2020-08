Check out latest Ipswich sports information

HOCKEY

Ipswich Hockey Association

Please note: The team named first in each match is to use Dugout A (to the left as you enter the field) and the second team Dugout B (to the right as you enter the field).

Men's and boys' fixtures August 14-16: Friday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench) - A2 Grade - Easts v Hancock Brothers, 1, 8.45pm, H Hocking/Z Eleison, R Chandler.

Saturday: E Grade - Easts Black v Norths, 2, 11.35am, S Jackwitz/A Wells, Jo Herron; Easts Gold v Western Strikers, 1, 11.50am, S Baldwin/C Hinze, C Gotting.

R2 Grade: Bellbowrie v Easts Gold, 2, 2.30pm, S Brown/B Kinnane, K Batten; Norths v Hancock Brothers, 1, 2.45pm, N Walker/M Eleison, C Gotting; Wests v Easts Black, 2, 4pm, B Kinnane/J Herron, J Walker.

Reserve: Easts v Hancock Brothers, 1, 5.45pm, M Eleison/N Walker, L Haley.

A Grade: Wests v Norths, 1, 7.15pm, M Eleison/B McManus, L Haley.

Sunday: D Grade - Easts v Northern Strikers, 2, 10am, K McPeake/A Jackson, E Klepzig; Hancock Brothers v Wests, 1, 10.15am, H Wells/S Baldwin, Jo

Herron.

R2 Grade: Easts Black v Norths, 2, 1pm, B Kinnane/B McManus, E Klepzig; Bellbowrie v Wests, 1, 1.15pm, Z Eleison/N Walker, R Chandler; Easts Gold v Hancock Brothers, 2, 4pm, B Kinnane/Z Profke, K Batten.

Reserve: Wests v Norths, 2, 5.30pm, B McManus/Z Profke, P Alchin.

A Grade: Easts v Hancock Brothers, 1, 5.45pm, C Harris/J Fox, P Hardie.

A2 Grade: Northern Strikersv Swifts, 2, 7pm, R Profke/Z Eleison, P Alchin.

Byes: E Grade - Hancock Brothers.

Women's and girls' fixtures August 14-16: Friday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench) - A2 Grade: Hancock Brothers v Thistles, 2, 7pm, S Brown/J Herron, P Hardie.

A Grade: Wests v Thistles, 1, 7.15pm, M Eleison/M McNamara, R Chandler.

A2 Grade: Bellbowrie v Norths, 2, 8.30pm, S Brown/K Suthers, P Hardie.

Saturday: E Grade - Easts v Western Strikers, 2, 10.15am, A Hansen/J Hollis, Jo Herron; Swifts v Norths, 1, 10.30am, A Meloury/H Simpson, C Gotting.

D Grade: Easts v North Western Strikers, 2, 1pm, A Jackwitz/K McPeake, K Batten; Swifts v Hancock Brothers, 1, 1.15pm, C Hinze/A Jackson, C Gotting.

Reserve: Swifts v Northern Strikers, 1, 4.15pm, N Walker/B McManus, L Haley; Thistles v Wests, 2, 5.30pm, TBA/B McManus, J Walker.

A2 Grade: Swifts v Vets, 2, 7pm, S Robertson/H Petersen, J Walker.

Sunday: C Grade - Bellbowrie v Norths, 2, 11.30am, S Robertson/H Wells, E Klepzig; Hancock Brothers v Thistles, 1, 11.45am, K McPeake/H Petersen, Jo Herron.

R2 Grade: Bellbowrie Gold v Vets, 2, 2.30pm, R Profke/J Herron, J George; Bellbowrie Green v Easts, 1, 2.45pm, S Robertson/H Petersen, R Chandler.

A Grade: Easts v Hancock Brothers, 1, 4.15pm, C Harris/N Walker, P Hardie.

Reserve: Easts v Hancock Brothers, 1, 7.15pm, J Fox/S Robertson, P Hardie.

Byes: R2 Grade - Swifts; E Grade - Thistles.

GOLF

Rosewood Vets

Results August 10: Single Stableford.

Winners: Men - J. Buckley 34pts o.c.b. Ladies: P. Brown 34pts.

Runners-up: Men - R. Ellison 34pts. Ladies M. Gibson 33pts o.c.b.

Rundowns: Mens & Ladies to 30pts.

N.T.P'S No2 D. Butterfield, P. Brown.

No9 J. Daniels, C. McKenzie.

No 11 K,Niemeyer, M. Gibson.

No15 R. Turnbull, M. Gibson.

Approaches: No 13 G. Maxwell, S. Goodbun.

Vets game to be held August 24, 8.30am start then September 14, 8.30am start. All vet golfers welcome.

Single stableford trophies donated by D. Norris & C. Stevenson.