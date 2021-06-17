Check out latest footy points as players take a break

Swifts fullback Robert Fletcher dives on during his team's runaway A-Grade victory over Brothers at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Bomber's Blast

Anthony Breeze

THE Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition is taking shape after another round of drama and excitement last weekend.

Swifts returned to the winner's circle with a commanding win as the Jets did enough to taste victory.

The Goodna Eagles showed they are not just making up the numbers.

No games are set down this weekend so this is a points update across the grades.

ACS Group A Grade: 1. Swifts 14 pts, 2. Jets 11, 3. Brothers 9, 4. Norths 8, 5. Goodna 4, 6. Fassifern 4.

Chairman's Cup Reserve Grade: 1. Swifts 11 pts, 2. Rosewood 11, 3. Brothers 10, 4. Norths 8, 5. Goodna 7, 6. Fassifern 2.

Volunteers Cup C Grade: 1. Redbank 11 pts, 2. Brothers 8, 3. Brisbane Valley 6, 4. Swifts 5, 5. West End 4, 6. Norths 4, 7. Goodna 0, 8. Rosewood 0.

Colts: 1. Norths 12 pts, 2. Redbank 10, 3. Fassifern 10, 4. Rosewood 0.

Relief and praise after A-Grade drama

Powerhouse Brothers rugby league forward Billy McConnachie tries to lift his team during last weekend’s A-Grade match at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

NRL upwards

1. The Sea Eagles are making a late season surge with a big win and they did it without "Turbo'' Tom.

2. Bulldogs fans can celebrate as your team recorded their second win of the season.

3. The Storm just keep rolling on with a clinical victory over the Warriors. Can anyone stop them?

NRL downwards

1. The Dragons had everything to play for but surrendered meekly in their loss on Monday.

2. Broncos fans have had a tough year and it continued again last week with a poor showing against the Raiders.

3. The Panthers have now lost two on the trot without their stars and face a fired-up Roosters this week. Will it be three in a row?

Winners

1. Justis Huni and Paul Gallen for putting on a great fight. Huni was the victor but Gallen was courageous.

2. The Collingwood Magpies who put in a great performance for ex-coach Nathan Buckley by beating the highly-fancied Demons.

3. Kaylee McKeown has stamped herself as a genuine gold medal winner with a world record swim in the 100m backstroke.

4. Novak Djokovic again showed his superb talent by winning the French Open and Grand Slam title no 19.

Losers

1. The Sydney Swans who were at very short odds to roll the Hawks but couldn't get the job done.

2. Brisbane Roar had a home A-League semi-final but put in an average performance to exit the title race.

Sporting birthdays June 17

1. 1945: Tony Roche - Australian tennis player who won 15 Grand Slam doubles titles.

2. 1964: Michael Gross - German Swimmer nicknamed the Albatross who won three Olympic gold medals.

3. 1969: Paul Tergat: Kenyan long distance runner who is regarded as one of the best ever.

On this day

1. 1962: Jack Nicklaus wins his first Major title by defeating Arnold Palmer in a 18 hole play off.

2. 1992: Philadelphia 76ers trade Charles Barkley to the Phoenix Suns.

3. 2010: The LA Lakers defeat the Boston Celtics to win their 16th NBA title.