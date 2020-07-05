Check out key weekend sports results

Golf results from Sandy Gallop and Rosewood.

Golf results from Sandy Gallop and Rosewood.

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

Results July 4: Single Stroke - Monthly Mug.

Best Gross: Tahlia Condon - 74.

A Grade: 1st B. Kathage 69, 2nd S. Ziebarth 70, 3rd W. Follett 71.

B Grade: 1st J. Grabbe 68, 2nd P. Dixon 69 ocb, 3rd G. Cotter 69 ocb.

C Grade: 1st I. Preece 67, 2nd C. Bell 68, 3rd M. Holmes 69.

Ladies: 1st D. Thomson 67 ocb, 2nd J. Holmes 67.

NTPS: 3rd D. Thomson 302cm, 8th K. McLean 10cm, 11th B. Kathage 368cm, 18th P. Doyle 85cm.

Approaches: 2nd C. Davies 179cm, 12th W. Follett 72cm.

BRD: 75. PCC: 0.

July 1: Stableford Medley.

Division 1: 1st Moe Muksin 40pts, 2nd Brad Jacobs 39pts ocb, 3rd W. Hastie 39pts .

Division 2: 1st P. Hartfiel 40pts ocb, 2nd D. Davie 40 pts, 3rd M. Martin 38pts ocb.

NTP: 8th Jeff Etherden 270cm 18th Sam Martin 45cm.

Approach: 2nd P. Mahoney 127cm.

BRD: 32pts. PCC: 0.

June 29: Monday Medley - 1st Matt Clayton 42pts (68gross), 2nd P. Brennan 40pts, 3rd N. Manttan 35pts.

BRD: 32. PCC: 0.

Rosewood

Results July 4: Monthly Mug/Single Stroke.

Best Gross: D Green 76. Winner: Men - Division 1: D Green 76/69. Division 2: E Wright 92/72. Ladies: J Browning 102/75 ocb.

R/Up: Men: Div 1: P Toohey 82/71. Div 2: K Parker 95/74. Ladies: P Brown 98/75.

Run Down: Men to 75, Ladies to 76.

Pin Shots: No 2 - Men: P Johnston 270cm. Ladies: J Hauser 22cm (2nd shot).

No 9: Men: (19-36) J Hunter 19cm (2nd shot). Ladies: L Johnston 6cm (2nd shot).

No 11: Men: D Butterfield 369cm. Ladies: P Brown 989cm.

No 15: Ladies: L Johnston 186cm (2nd shot).

Approach (No 6): Men: P Toohey 232cm. Ladies: L Johnston 149cm.

Mr Putter: J Soppa & P Toohey 26. Mrs Putter: E Nelson & J Browning 31.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

July 4: A double 300 metre shoot was attended by 23 members and one visitor.

A Grade: Andrew Mayfield 103.07 (4) 107.07; Rob Rush 103.13 (1) 104.13; Tony Logan 100.09 (3) 103.09; Ray Mortimer 101.07 (2) 103.07; John Hislop 100.07 (1) 101.07; Tim Boase 95.06 (4) 99.06.

B Grade: David Nicol 98.07 (5) 103.07; Elyse Brudenell 93.06 (8) 101.06; Steve Cabot 88.05 (13) 101.05; Glenn Rush 95.05 (-) 95.05; Gary Morrison 91.05 (4) 95.05; John Kippen 86.03 (9) 95.03; Shane Osborne 86.01 (8) 94.01.

F Standard: Glenn Rush 123.10 (1) 124.10; Ivor Davidson 120.06 (3) 123.06; William Long 113.06 (10) 123.06; Brian Hansen 116.07 (5) 121.07; Rebecca Pook 100.06 (19) 119.06; Lincoln Theuerkauf 108.03 (11) 119.03; Harrison Long 85.00 (25) 110.00.

F Open: Noel Davies 125.10 (2) 127.10; Brian Hansen 121.10 (3) 124.10; Brett Long 112.02 (9) 121.02; Lana Mayfield 114.03 (6) 120.03; Tim O'Shea 116.07 (-) 116.07.

Visitor: Dave Sidery (FS) 104.3.

Next week: 800 metres 1pm start.

CONTRIBUTIONS WELCOME

Sporting clubs in the Ipswich region are welcome to email regular fixtures, results and club information to the QT.

We are working on ways to continue sharing your valuable information on Ipswich's digital platform.

To help us publish your information more quickly, please present it in a neat format, clearly highlighting the sport and your club name.

Avoid using excessive capital letters.

Photos are welcome from major events or featuring people in your submission.

Email your information to: qtsport@qt.com.au

Thanks to club secretaries and volunteers already providing this important information.