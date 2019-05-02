Check out key Ipswich Flyers changes

THE Ipswich Flyers are excited about this year's representative netball season having a new head coach, experienced leaders and injection of youth.

Long-time captain Emilie McInally will be assisted by seasoned players Melissa Beutel and Tara Bramwell.

"We have always been a cohesive team when it comes to leadership,'' McInally said.

"It's great to be working with Mooch (Beutel) and Tara (Bramwell) in the leadership team.

"I have always been lucky to be surrounded by a great group of people who go above and beyond, and this year is no different.''

The Flyers open their new season tonight against Redlands at 6.30pm.

During the pre-season, the Flyers had trials and six weeks of fitness work.

Training began on Monday nights from April 1 with specialist work on defence and footwork.

The Flyers also had a training game against the Queensland Suns second tier mixed indoor team, completing their lead-up with a game against Western Districts.

"With the early training games we have put an emphasis on team cohesion and combinations,'' McInally said.

The Ipswich team's gains for the new season are Bramwell, Tahlia Vandenberg, Abbey Gallahher, Meg Bowmaker, Charisma Tuupo and Chloe Roberts.

The Flyers have lost Rachel Sarra, Selena Hirsch, Kerri-Ann Richardson, Macy Mccolm and Masilina Kurukitoga.

"With several new faces, it's definitely a fresh, new team but with that I believe we have a good mix of youth and experience,'' McInally said.

McInally's mum Trish has stepped aside from Flyers head coaching after several years service to the Ipswich representative program.

"She just wanted to have a break from coaching and also is going to the World Cup in England so will be away for six weeks of the season,'' Emilie said.

However, Trish will remain involved working behind the scenes as the QPL coordinator when she returns from a holiday.

"The team will be fine and have been left in very capable hands with Nicole Grant,'' Emilie said.

Grant will concentrate on coaching this season.

"Nicole is very organised and enthusiastic about the season, which I think has had a great flow-on effect to the team,'' Emilie said.

The Flyers qualified fourth for last year's playoffs, losing 53-43 to Goodna Sapphires in the semi-final.

The Flyers open their latest SEQ campaign after junior fixtures started for another exciting season.

Ipswich Netball Association president Gail Lyne said the sport had received another increase in teams, with 178 participating from seven years to seniors.

The popular Net Set Go program for five and six-year-olds starts in a few weeks at the Ipswich courts.

2019 Ipswich Flyers team: Bridget Cumming, Abbey Gallagher, Emilie McInally, Kirsty Brennan, Meg Bowmaker, Tahlia Vandenberg, Tara Bramwell, Melissa Beutel, Skye Sippel, Charisma Tuupo, Chloe Roberts. Coach: Nicole Grant. Assistant coach: Vada Brown. Manager: Melanie De Kleyn.