Check out Joe's master plan to bolster Ipswich football

FOOTBALL: A progressive new academy, promoting stronger junior training ties and organising overseas opportunities.

It didn't take Joe Fenech long to get down to business returning to the city as the Ipswich Knights latest technical director.

Fourteen years after coaching the Knights senior men's side, Fenech feels at home in his vital role focused on player development and uniting key Ipswich people.

He's already implemented major plans at his Ebbw Vale headquarters, including establishing what he calls a "genuine academy'' catering for the best footballers aged from under-8 to under-12.

Having worked for Football Queensland around the state over the past decade, Fenech wants to utilise his vast experience based at the Knights.

Through the academy, Fenech plans to cater for promising U8, U9, U10, U11 and U12 players who will participate in a Skills Acquisition Program, in line with the FFA national curriculum.

"At the Knights we will strive to make football affordable for all skill levels because we do not want size or cost to prevent youngsters from playing the game,'' Fenech said.

"We understand that players develop at different rates and that football should be enjoyed by both elite and social players.''

Trials are planned in September/October to enhance the junior regional program for next season.

"I'm very passionate about the area and the club,'' Fenech said.

"It's one of the major projects I've got in mind. And it's just so vital that all the coaches, regardless of what club they are with, be able to identify talent and then not be selfish about themselves but rather push players on so that they can be challenged and be the best that they can be.

"If we have players who I think deserve to move on, I will be recommending them accordingly.''

Joe Fenech is happy to be back in Ipswich. Rob Williams

Fenech recognises that not all young footballers want to play at higher levels.

However, he wants to bring the best players together.

"In the last 10 years or so, I've experienced first hand seeing players at clubs throughout Queensland whose coaches are more looking at getting silverware and winning trophies than it is to make sure that the kids that they are coaching be challenged. And you have to be challenged if you want to be the best that you can be.''

One of Fenech's goals is to improve the quality of training.

Under its current licence with the Queensland Premier League (QPL), the Ipswich Knights have higher level teams in the under 13, U14, U15, U16, U18, U20 and senior competitions.

"Then we are going to underpin those with 13s, 14s, 15s, 16s, 18s, 20s and a senior team in the Football Brisbane competition, in the divisions that we get allocated,'' Fenech said.

"The purpose for that is I want to make sure that when training occurs, the program we have for the QPL will be mirrored for the program that we'll have for the community football.''

An example was that if the QPL under 13s were training certain nights, the U13 community team will train adjacent to them on the same days so that the young talents can play each other and learn off each other. And the coach for the U13 community will be the assistant coach for the QPL.

"So in essence, we'll now have 30 players in each age group,'' he said.

Fenech said that closer working arrangement will provide new opportunities when teams lose players for annual school camps, injuries and suspensions.

He said that would also reduce the risk of fringe players slipping through the proverbial net.

The only difference would be QPL players would train three times a week while those in Football Brisbane competitions would train twice a week.

Before returning to the Knights, Fenech worked in technical director and director of regional coaching roles at centres like Cairns, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Toowoomba.

Always thinking ahead, Fenech was excited about other opportunities at the Ipswich club.

"Already plans are under way for players to get overseas playing experiences by participating in the world class Donosti Cup in Spain where we are looking at taking 11-12 and 13 year olds in July 2020,'' he said.

Showing how serious he is about those plans, Fenech is heading to Spain on Sunday with under-12 and under-15 teams featuring footballers from around the state. They will train in Madrid and play friendlies before contesting the world renowned Donosti Cup in San Sebastian.

He said he was committed to taking a Knights junior team to next year's Donosti Cup as well as a UK tour in November.

Fenech has taken a team overseas for the past decade, offering youngsters the chance to play against sides like the Scotland under-15 national team at the Scottish Youth FA facility in Glasgow.