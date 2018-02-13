Check out Ipswich's new 'G Force'

EXCITING CHALLENGE: US basketball import Garrett 'G' Hall has joined the Ipswich Force basketball team.

IPSWICH Force recruit Garrett Hall craves French fries, enjoys scary movies and can play the drums.

As he prepares for his first stint in the Queensland Basketball League, Hall is also eager to help Ipswich's new-look team build a unified culture.

Hall, 23, grew up in the United States basketball heartland of Indianapolis, spending four years with Saginaw Valley State in the college system before venturing to Australia.

He joins the team of Force head coach Chris Riches, having played for Palmerston in last year's Darwin Basketball Association competition.

"It was good. It helped me get adjusted to Australia,'' Hall said.

Averaging 23 points a game last season and with a "most three points in a season'' accolade previously in the US, Hall is keen to test his progress in the highly competitive QBL.

He'll line up as a shooting point guard for Ipswich.

"I'm just looking to come down and work really hard,'' Hall said.

"I'm pretty confident in myself.''

With Riches having a youth development focus this season, the 190cm American welcomes the opportunity to link with another American import Kyle Harvey and a rising breed of Force talent including Ipswich products Jason Ralph and Kane Bishop.

"It makes it more exciting,'' he said. "It's all about the team.''

Preparing to play for Ipswich for the first time, Hall spent his first two weeks settling into Ipswich life. The down-to-earth basketballer joked one of his first impressions was how warm Ipswich was "but compared to Darwin, it's nothing''.

He's used to the Northern Territory's sweat-extracting humidity.

"I'm loving it,'' he said, appreciating the welcome he's received. "The team has been showing me around.

"I'm just enjoying it.''

Nicknamed "G'', Hall is staying with coach Riches, excited about what the QBL will offer when the new season starts in April.

He wants to help Ipswich while furthering his basketball career.

"Definitely, I have higher ambitions,'' he said, looking towards the NBL or overseas opportunities in the future.

"I want to play in Australia or keep playing overseas . . . as long as I keep moving up.''

As for why he loves basketball, Hall said it came from his strong family upbringing in the US.

"I just enjoy getting the skills,'' he said. "And it's a kind of a place where I feel free . . . and just play the game I love.''

He said the most challenging part of playing basketball was being consistent.

However, he said the rewards were the camaraderie and being on court with his teammates.

Shooting point guard Garrett Hall goes through his paces at Ipswich stadium. David Nielsen

American recruit arrives to 'fuel offence, drive defence'

NEW Ipswich Force head coach Chris Riches said key recruit Garrett Hall brings with him a strong work ethic and desire to compete each and every moment on the floor.

"With a well rounded inside and outside game he will help fuel the Force's offence and drive our defence,'' Riches said.

American Garrett forms part of a new-look line-up for the Ipswich Force that will focus on local talent and cement the pathway for juniors from around the region.

Ipswich Force open their 2018 QBL campaign against Cairns on April 28.

Garrett has also been actively involved on Saturday mornings with the Ipswich Basketball Association's Aussie Hoops program.

Riches was thrilled the American was working with some of the region's best young basketballers.

As Force head coach for the first time, Ipswich State High School teacher Riches is keen to develop the region's youth at state league level.