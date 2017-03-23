Check out Ipswich's national athletic quality

Fourteen of the 21 Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors contesting the Australian track and field championships in Sydney. Back row (from left): Miriam Peni, Tara Chaplin, Hayley Wright, Montanna McAvoy, Kiara Condon and Erin Wright. Middle row (from left): Darrin Norwood, Benjamin Thomas, Ryan Stewart, Joshua Carrick and Alex Davies. Front row (from left): Kyan Paterson, Camryn Novinetz and Zane Paterson. Photo: Vic Pascoe

SENIOR Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitor Darrin Norwood has shared in and seen many outstanding achievements during his time in the sport.

However, he's especially impressed with the 21 club athletes heading to the latest Australian Track and Field Championships, starting in Sydney on Sunday.

"This is probably the biggest team I can remember that's gone,'' the international athlete said.

With the club since 1990, Norwood said having dedicated teenagers and terrific coaching were major factors in the club's highest representation in several years.

"A lot of the juniors have developed really well,'' Norwood said, praising regular club coaches like Vic Pascoe, Mick Moore, Theresa Stolberg, Ted Ruben and Andrew Wheeler.

"In previous years, a lot of kids wouldn't have got the qualifier. But a bit of hard work with the coaches up there at Limestone (Bill Paterson Oval), they have flourished very well.''

They include kids progressing from Ipswich's Little Athletics Centre into the senior club ranks.

More than 3500 track and field athletes of all ages will compete at the national titles from Sunday until April 2.

Norwood said the latest meet provided added incentive for the Ipswich club's best performers to show what they can do.

With the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year, Norwood said a number of previously semi-retired or retired athletes would join those on the rise in a bid to make the Aussie team. That will bolster the overall quality of competition.

"This is like a pre-meet for the Com Games selection trials next year,'' Norwood said. "It will give us an idea where everyone stands.''

This year's national titles will also be the inaugural combined junior and open aged championships for able-bodied and para-athletes together. The eight-day event for athletes aged under-14 to open level will be the largest annual athletics event in Australia and the Oceania-Pacific region.

Preparing to contest the open shotput, Norwood was delighted to see so many different disciplines covered by the Ipswich club team.

"Normally you'd have one or two sprinters and a fair few throwers,'' he said. "But this time around, we've got a mix of everything.

"It should be a good championships for everyone.''

For regular masters competition achiever Norwood, the open national titles are another opportunity to improve.

"I didn't quite get the qualifier for discus or hammer,'' he said.

"It's not too bad. I've focused, for probably the last three-four weeks of training, all on shotput training.

"The distances aren't there yet but I taper off on Monday week so that gives me a fair few days to recover and rest up. Hopefully everything that I've put in will show the numbers on the day.''

Ipswich club coach Pascoe said Montanna McAvoy, Zac Caterson, Rochelle Vidler, Claire Keefer, Hayley Wright and Erin Wright were among the team's leading medal prospects.

He said other members of the team were an outside chance of finishing in the top eight.

Of the 21 athletes, 10 are having their taste of national level competition.

Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors contesting the Australian Track & Field Championships in Sydney from March 26-April 2.

Kiara Condon: U/14 80m hurdles, high jump.

Erin Wright: U/14 80m hurdles.

Camtyn Novinetz: U/15 3000m walk.

Breeanna Betzold: U/16 3000m walk.

Tara Chaplin: U/17 200m.

Clare Sullivan: U/17 discus, U/20 discus.

Hayley Wright: U/17 100m hurdles.

Rochelle Vidler: U/18 discus and hammer; U/20 hammer.

Phoebe De Glas: U/18 discus.

Montanna McAvoy: U/18 2000m steeplechase, 3000m.

Miriam Peni: U/20 200m.

Kyra Domrow: TF12 open shot put, discus.

Claire Keefer: F41 open shot put, discus.

Kyan Paterson: U/14 high jump.

Zane Paterson: U/15 high jump.

Alex Davies: U/16 2000m steeplechase.

Joshua Carrick: U/15 100m hurdles, 200m hurdles.

Zac Caterson: U/16 shot put, discus, javelin.

Ryan Stewart: U/16 3000m walk.

Benjamin Thomas: U/17 100m .

Darrin Norwood: Open shot put.