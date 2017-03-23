29°
Sport

Check out Ipswich's national athletic quality

David Lems
| 23rd Mar 2017 11:55 AM
Fourteen of the 21 Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors contesting the Australian track and field championships in Sydney. Back row (from left): Miriam Peni, Tara Chaplin, Hayley Wright, Montanna McAvoy, Kiara Condon and Erin Wright. Middle row (from left): Darrin Norwood, Benjamin Thomas, Ryan Stewart, Joshua Carrick and Alex Davies. Front row (from left): Kyan Paterson, Camryn Novinetz and Zane Paterson. Photo: Vic Pascoe
Fourteen of the 21 Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors contesting the Australian track and field championships in Sydney. Back row (from left): Miriam Peni, Tara Chaplin, Hayley Wright, Montanna McAvoy, Kiara Condon and Erin Wright. Middle row (from left): Darrin Norwood, Benjamin Thomas, Ryan Stewart, Joshua Carrick and Alex Davies. Front row (from left): Kyan Paterson, Camryn Novinetz and Zane Paterson. Photo: Vic Pascoe Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SENIOR Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitor Darrin Norwood has shared in and seen many outstanding achievements during his time in the sport.

However, he's especially impressed with the 21 club athletes heading to the latest Australian Track and Field Championships, starting in Sydney on Sunday.

"This is probably the biggest team I can remember that's gone,'' the international athlete said.

With the club since 1990, Norwood said having dedicated teenagers and terrific coaching were major factors in the club's highest representation in several years.

"A lot of the juniors have developed really well,'' Norwood said, praising regular club coaches like Vic Pascoe, Mick Moore, Theresa Stolberg, Ted Ruben and Andrew Wheeler.

"In previous years, a lot of kids wouldn't have got the qualifier. But a bit of hard work with the coaches up there at Limestone (Bill Paterson Oval), they have flourished very well.''

They include kids progressing from Ipswich's Little Athletics Centre into the senior club ranks.

More than 3500 track and field athletes of all ages will compete at the national titles from Sunday until April 2.

Norwood said the latest meet provided added incentive for the Ipswich club's best performers to show what they can do.

With the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year, Norwood said a number of previously semi-retired or retired athletes would join those on the rise in a bid to make the Aussie team. That will bolster the overall quality of competition.

"This is like a pre-meet for the Com Games selection trials next year,'' Norwood said. "It will give us an idea where everyone stands.''

This year's national titles will also be the inaugural combined junior and open aged championships for able-bodied and para-athletes together. The eight-day event for athletes aged under-14 to open level will be the largest annual athletics event in Australia and the Oceania-Pacific region.

Preparing to contest the open shotput, Norwood was delighted to see so many different disciplines covered by the Ipswich club team.

"Normally you'd have one or two sprinters and a fair few throwers,'' he said. "But this time around, we've got a mix of everything.

"It should be a good championships for everyone.''

For regular masters competition achiever Norwood, the open national titles are another opportunity to improve.

"I didn't quite get the qualifier for discus or hammer,'' he said.

"It's not too bad. I've focused, for probably the last three-four weeks of training, all on shotput training.

"The distances aren't there yet but I taper off on Monday week so that gives me a fair few days to recover and rest up. Hopefully everything that I've put in will show the numbers on the day.''

Ipswich club coach Pascoe said Montanna McAvoy, Zac Caterson, Rochelle Vidler, Claire Keefer, Hayley Wright and Erin Wright were among the team's leading medal prospects.

He said other members of the team were an outside chance of finishing in the top eight.

Of the 21 athletes, 10 are having their taste of national level competition.

 

Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors contesting the Australian Track & Field Championships in Sydney from March 26-April 2.

Kiara Condon: U/14 80m hurdles, high jump.

Erin Wright: U/14 80m hurdles.

Camtyn Novinetz: U/15 3000m walk.

Breeanna Betzold: U/16 3000m walk.

Tara Chaplin: U/17 200m.

Clare Sullivan: U/17 discus, U/20 discus.

Hayley Wright: U/17 100m hurdles.

Rochelle Vidler: U/18 discus and hammer; U/20 hammer.

Phoebe De Glas: U/18 discus.

Montanna McAvoy: U/18 2000m steeplechase, 3000m.

Miriam Peni: U/20 200m.

Kyra Domrow: TF12 open shot put, discus.

Claire Keefer: F41 open shot put, discus.

Kyan Paterson: U/14 high jump.

Zane Paterson: U/15 high jump.

Alex Davies: U/16 2000m steeplechase.

Joshua Carrick: U/15 100m hurdles, 200m hurdles.　

Zac Caterson: U/16 shot put, discus, javelin.

Ryan Stewart: U/16 3000m walk.

Benjamin Thomas: U/17 100m .

Darrin Norwood: Open shot put.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  australian track and field championships darrin norwood ipswich and district athletic club ipswich athletics ipswich athletics coaches ipswich sporting achievers vic pascoe

How to have your say on mental health in Queensland

How to have your say on mental health in Queensland

IPSWICH residents can have their voices heard at a consultation forums next week

  • News

  • 23rd Mar 2017 2:00 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Bunnings plans another warehouse in region

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Construction of a hardware superstore is in planning stages

REVEALED: Four new food hubs destined for Silkstone

Tenants for seven new shops at Silkstone are revealed.

They include a cheese wall, burritos, sushi and baked goods

Ipswich coach stands down after just five games in charge

CHANGING DIRECTION: Ipswich Knights head coach Danny Wilson (left) with former head coach Graham Ross.

Wilson to take over at Knights after Ross steps aside

Local Partners

REVEALED: Four new food hubs destined for Silkstone

They include a cheese wall, burritos, sushi and baked goods

Witches, wizards and magical creatures to light up Ipswich

Ipswich Festival's 2016 Parade of Light

2017 Ipswich Festival: Ready to Launch!

How to have your say on mental health in Queensland

The Queensland Mental Health Commission will host consultation forums on the Strategic Plan at Ipswich Civic Centre.

IPSWICH locals can have their voices heard at a consultation forums

Tribute to Australian rock superstars comes to Springfield

Australia's Favourite Sons show re-live the music of Aussie rock legends, Michael Hutchence and INXS

Tribute to Aussie Rock legends

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards, which he co-hosted last year with his now fiance Kelsea Ballerini.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

AN EXCITING BRAND NEW OFFERING!!

13 Caladenia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This stunning brand new contemporary home will defiantly impress those wanting more than your average property. With the striking facade and high front portico...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbaneâs best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

DECEASED ESTATE

9 Cotton Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 AUCTION 31/3/17

The home has been in the family for a number of years & now with the affairs sorted it is time to sell the property. So here is your chance to get into the market...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or Buy 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

&quot;SPECTACULAR FAMILY HOME--- PRIME BLOCK IN PREMIER ESTATE&quot;

5 Lipizzaner Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 6 $735,000

Designed by the current owners and built by one of the most acclaimed Ipswich builders, this 2 1/2 year old brick and colourbond home sitting on a flat 3500m2...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

Brand New Executive Home.

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $759,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50 minutes to...

GREEN LIGHT: Bunnings plans another warehouse in region

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Construction of a hardware superstore is in planning stages

Large block next to shopping centre on the market

For sale sign in front of home.

The owner is keen to sell the 7082sq m vacant block at 180 Eagle St

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!