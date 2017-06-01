Check out Ipswich's latest first-class upgrade

GROUND BREAKING: Ipswich Logan Hornets president Peter Leschke is excited about the new turf practice cricket pitches being installed at Baxter Oval.

A FIRST-class turf facility to help current regional players and to attract new cricketers.

The best practice area in South East Queensland outside Queensland Cricket headquarters at Allan Border Field.

A new level of excellence for Ipswich sport in general.

They are among major goals Ipswich Logan Hornets officials hope to achieve with an important infrastructure upgrade at the Ivor Marsden Memorial Sporting Complex.

Seven new turf pitches are being laid at the southern end of Baxter Oval.

With assistance from the Ipswich City Council, the Hornets funded the relocation of the centre wicket square at the North Ipswich Reserve, where the Hornets have been training.

Hornets club president Peter Leschke said the 3/4 length practice wickets would bring Ipswich up to first-class standard.

"It will be an asset to Ipswich cricket,'' Leschke said.

"This infrastructure is an initial piece that will position the Ipswich Hornets with a platform for generations of aspiring cricketers.

"Potentially in time this will be the largest turf training facility outside of the Queensland Cricket Allan Border complex.''

Leschke said having such wickets at Amberley would give local products like current Laidley-bred Australian under-19 player Harry Wood the best facilities to train on, without leaving Ipswich.

That fits in perfectly with the Hornets development goals.

"We're doing that because we're trying to attract kids that are coming out of Queensland's under 17 and Queensland's under 19 that are looking for a Premier Grade club to come to,'' Leschke said.

"We can attract them to our club because we've got these excellent training facilities.''

An added bonus is for other elite teams to come to Ipswich or for carnivals.

"Once established we would hope to entice state level training squads to be based out of Ipswich for interstate carnival preparation,'' he said.

Having been club president since the Hornets were formed more than five years ago, Leschke hopes the first turf wickets can be used after Christmas.

"We think they'll take a little while to settle down,'' he said, hoping the grass laying is completed in the next fortnight.

He said the finished practice wickets would give the Hornets an edge over many Brisbane clubs.

"The investment aligns closely to the Queensland Cricket CEO Max Walters request for Premier Grade clubs to take our sport to the next level,'' Leschke said.

"We have advised QC already that we have taken up the CEO's challenge and look forward to hosting them when we open these nets.''

As part of its push to bolster first-class facilities and standards, the Hornets also plan to use Kookaburra balls more widely across club grades next season.

"So when our guys transition to play Premier Grade, to play at that next level, they will be ready and it's all very similar,'' he said.

Leschke thanked Ipswich City Council for overseeing the relocation of wickets from the North Ipswich Reserve.

In addition to the turf wickets, five synthetic surfaces from the North Ipswich Reserve will also be rebuilt at the Amberley sporting precinct.

Leschke said the upgrade would ensure the Ivor Marsden Memorial Sporting Complex remained the city's major cricket headquarters, like the North Ipswich Reserve is for rugby league and the Briggs Road Sporting Complex is for football.