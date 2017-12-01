Check out Ipswich Jet's amazing French adventure

Ipswich Jets powerhouse forward Josh Seage is gaining valuable new experiences with the Albi Tigers in France.

Ipswich Jets powerhouse forward Josh Seage is gaining valuable new experiences with the Albi Tigers in France. Rob Williams

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

IPSWICH Jets rugby league player Josh Seage is training much more than he does at home, is enjoying the French traditions and even got lost on a military exercise.

The Ipswich State High School teacher is also missing the warmer weather.

Seage is currently training and playing with the Albi Tigers in France's top competition - the Elite 1 championship.

"They have a rich rugby league history and actually beat the touring Australian Kangaroos side back in the 50's,'' Seage said.

Seage has played 57 games for the Jets since making his debut in 2014.

He has ventured to a new base in the south of France during the Intrust Super Cup off-season to broaden his football experience.

"They (Albi) had a few bad years recently but have been trying to rebuild over the past three seasons,'' the second rower/lock said.

"The competition isn't Q Cup level. There are about 4-5 top teams who are quality and are just below Intrust level but there is a big gap between the top teams and the bottom.

"I managed to get the gig just by speaking to my manager and he said there was a team in France looking to sign a second rower and we got in touch with them.''

Seage is enjoying the valuable experience, being a school teacher with strong Ipswich ties.

"I wanted to live in another country, learn another language and be able to do some travelling and that's much easier when you're based in Europe,'' he said.

However, his pre-game preparation in France is noticeably different to what he receives under Walker brothers Shane and Ben at North Ipswich.

"Over here, we're training six times a week (including gym sessions), which is much more than I am used to,'' he said.

"We're running basic tackling and passing drills but we usually finish a session with a game of touch, which allows me to bring out some of the Jets flair.''

As for his role in the team, Seage was keen to develop his football skills.

"I'll be second row or lock, however their lock is a more traditional ball playing style, which will be good,'' he said.

"There will be no leadership role thankfully, as it's a bit difficult to communicate with the team.''

Seage is planning to stay for the French season which ends in June. "But I'll just see what happens over the next seven months,'' he said.

Among his teammates is Townsville Blackhawks player Dan Beasley and halfback Nesiasi Mataitonga, who played in the NSW Cup and for Tonga at the last World Cup. NRL player Manase Manuokafoa has also signed for Albi.

"So it's good to have those boys here and be going through the experience with them,'' Seage said.

As he prepares to play some games, Seage appreciated the teaching support at home.

"Ipswich State High were really good to me and allowed me to take leave while I came over here, so when I return I'll be able to return to my job there,'' he said.

And as for what he's missing, he answered: "It's currently three degrees here so I would have to say the warm weather.''