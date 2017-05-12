24°
Check out Ipswich football team's star signing

David Lems
| 12th May 2017 11:55 AM
Former Western Pride footballer Lincoln Rule (left) has signed with the Ipswich City Bulls.
Former Western Pride footballer Lincoln Rule (left) has signed with the Ipswich City Bulls. Kevin Farmer

THE Ipswich City Bulls have secured a major signing as they prepare for one of the most important games of the season at home on Saturday night.

The Bulls have lured former Western Pride, Redlands United and Ipswich Knights playmaker Lincoln Rule to the Brassall-based club.

"It's not often a player of Lincoln's ability and experience becomes available and we are delighted to have him,'' Bulls coach Norbert Duga said.

"He's had a good couple of weeks training with us and has fit right in with the boys.

"He's got a busy life these days, lives close to the club and has a few mates in the team. I think he's in a good spot and will enjoy playing with us.''

Rule played 61 National Premier League matches for Western Pride before joining Redlands United earlier this season.

He remains Pride's most capped player in the state league competition.

Rule's arrival is timely with the fourth-placed Bulls tackling the team one spot ahead of them on the Capital League 2 ladder.

The Bulls are on 18 points, with Virginia United on 19, behind Centenary (24) and Annerley (21).

Beating Virginia on home soil will keep the Bulls well in the hunt for title honours.

"It's a huge game for us at the moment,'' Duga said of the 6pm clash at Sutton Park.

"A win here can put us right in the mix chasing the leader whilst a loss will have us scrapping for a spot in the top four.''

Duga said his team had a productive week at training with no injury concerns.

"We've lost Chris Speranza who's been deployed with the RAAF,'' Duga said. "He's been one of our top consistent performers all season.''

Duga said Jimmy Allison would slot into right back, being more comfortable with Rule starting in the midfield.

In the Brisbane Premier League this weekend, the Ipswich Knights are searching for a much-needed victory after having last weekend off.

The Knights are in 10th place with two wins and two draws.

Sunday's opponents Capalaba loom a spot below with a single win this season.

Coach Danny Wilson said the Knights had a full roster of players available except for the injured Brodie Kenyon.

"This week's training was the very solid,'' Wilson said.

"I was extremely pleased with the attitude and application.''

Sunday's away game kicks off at 4pm.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane premier league capital league 2 danny wilson ipswich city bulls ipswich football ipswich knights lincoln rule norbert duga

