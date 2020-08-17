Check out award winners, key weekend results

CITY of Ipswich Sportstar Awards

IT’S time to nominate your club’s individual or team successes for the annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

BASEBALL

Ipswich Musketeers

Award Winners - GBL 2019/20

A Grade

Batting - Nick Grimes .356

Fielding – Gregg Ellis .996

Pitching – Dean Jones 3.33

MVP – Dean Jones

Ipswich Musketeers leading batter Gregg Ellis. Picture: Cordell Richardson

B Grade

Batting – Zac Keehn .280

Fielding – Greg Healy .964

Pitching – Billy Cruice 9.63

MVP - Josh Healy

C Grade

Batting – Wes Draper .382

Fielding – Gavin Johnston .920

Pitching – David Vesey

MVP – Gavin Johnston

Masters

Batting – Steve Rogers .641

Fielding- Jy Cruice .971

Pitching – Steve Gollan 7.96

MVP – Steve Rogers

GBLW 2019/20

Batting – Lyndsey Campbell .882

Fielding – Camila Parra .926

Pitching – Lyndsey Campbell 6.80

MVP – Kasandra Liston

Other awards

Most Strike Outs: Anava Fesolai 55

Most Stolen Bases: Nick Grimes 11

Most Times on Base: Steve Rogers .680

Most Safe Hits: Nick Grimes 47

Most RBI’s: Anava Fesolai 27

Senior Sportsmen of the Year: Dean Jones

Junior Sportsmen of the Year: Charlie Pietsch

Encouragement Award: Nate Townsley

Axe Pedley Memorial Trophy: Jason McMahon

Best and Fairest Player A Grade: Josh Roberts

At the AGM held on Saturday night, Jon Campbell was inducted as a Life Member of the club.

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

Results August 15: Single Satbleford

A Grade: 1st J. Gardner 38pts ocb, 2nd D. Marschke 38pts, 3rd L. Wilson 37pts.

B Grade: 1st G. Cotter 38pts, 2nd A. Dern 37pts ocb, 3rd D. Smith 37pts.

C Grade: 1st D. O’Donohue 40pts, 2nd D. Hamilton 38pts, 3rd N. Lever 36pts ocb.

Ladies: 1st T. Spencer 37pts ocb, 2nd T. Guthrie 37pts.

NTPS: 3rd S. Dennis 337cm, 8th B. Hamlin 45cm, 11th J. Gardner 93cm, 18th W. Biles 136cm.

BRD: 33pts. PCC: 0.

