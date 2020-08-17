Check out award winners, key weekend results
CITY of Ipswich Sportstar Awards
IT’S time to nominate your club’s individual or team successes for the annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards.
See the latest details at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/sportsawards
BASEBALL
Ipswich Musketeers
Award Winners - GBL 2019/20
A Grade
Batting - Nick Grimes .356
Fielding – Gregg Ellis .996
Pitching – Dean Jones 3.33
MVP – Dean Jones
B Grade
Batting – Zac Keehn .280
Fielding – Greg Healy .964
Pitching – Billy Cruice 9.63
MVP - Josh Healy
C Grade
Batting – Wes Draper .382
Fielding – Gavin Johnston .920
Pitching – David Vesey
MVP – Gavin Johnston
Masters
Batting – Steve Rogers .641
Fielding- Jy Cruice .971
Pitching – Steve Gollan 7.96
MVP – Steve Rogers
GBLW 2019/20
Batting – Lyndsey Campbell .882
Fielding – Camila Parra .926
Pitching – Lyndsey Campbell 6.80
MVP – Kasandra Liston
Other awards
Most Strike Outs: Anava Fesolai 55
Most Stolen Bases: Nick Grimes 11
Most Times on Base: Steve Rogers .680
Most Safe Hits: Nick Grimes 47
Most RBI’s: Anava Fesolai 27
Senior Sportsmen of the Year: Dean Jones
Junior Sportsmen of the Year: Charlie Pietsch
Encouragement Award: Nate Townsley
Axe Pedley Memorial Trophy: Jason McMahon
Best and Fairest Player A Grade: Josh Roberts
At the AGM held on Saturday night, Jon Campbell was inducted as a Life Member of the club.
GOLF
Sandy Gallop
Results August 15: Single Satbleford
A Grade: 1st J. Gardner 38pts ocb, 2nd D. Marschke 38pts, 3rd L. Wilson 37pts.
B Grade: 1st G. Cotter 38pts, 2nd A. Dern 37pts ocb, 3rd D. Smith 37pts.
C Grade: 1st D. O’Donohue 40pts, 2nd D. Hamilton 38pts, 3rd N. Lever 36pts ocb.
Ladies: 1st T. Spencer 37pts ocb, 2nd T. Guthrie 37pts.
NTPS: 3rd S. Dennis 337cm, 8th B. Hamlin 45cm, 11th J. Gardner 93cm, 18th W. Biles 136cm.
BRD: 33pts. PCC: 0.
