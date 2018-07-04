'Cheapies with Prospects': Where to invest in Ipswich

Property agent Jeff Wright said living in Redbank Plains was the perfect choice for him and his wife.

THE streets might not be lined with fancy houses but a real estate expert says now is the time to buy in three Ipswich suburbs.

Property guru Terry Ryder has named Ipswich in his national list 'Cheapies with Prospects'.

The list focuses on areas near capital cities where houses are cheap now but prices are predicted to rise.

Mr Ryder named Goodna, Redbank and Redbank Plains, along with the wider city, as ideal for investors and home buyers.

"Ipswich is generally the most affordable property market in the Brisbane metropolitan area," Mr Ryder said.

"To be on the Cheapies with Prospects list, we need areas that have high growth drivers, good infrastructure, and lots of jobs nodes (prospect for increased employment opportunities).

"Ipswich has a very big jobs node with the RAAF Base at Amberley and the industrial areas out at Redbank.

"It's attractive for new businesses too because the land is cheap and access to transport infrastructure is good."

The average price for a house in Ipswich is about $345,000. In March, the average home in Goodna sold for $315,000, according to RP Data. Redbank Plains has consistently been the fastest growing area in Ipswich, and the state.

Mr Ryder said suburbs like Goodna and Redbank Plains would benefit from the modern infrastructure being built at the master-planned city of Springfield - such as the rail line and the private hospital - without the price tag.

With Orion Shopping Centre, Redbank Plaza and Redbank Town Centre all in close proximity, residents would be "spoilt for choice", he said.

"Goodna, Redbank and Redbank Plains are older and established suburbs where homes are affordable," Mr Ryder said. "They are close to lots of desirable things including the Springfield's modern infrastructure.

"If you buy in Springfield you pay a higher price than if you bought in Goodna which still benefits from that infrastructure without paying for it."

Mr Ryder warned there were two potential pitfalls buyers should beware of; undermining and flooding.

"A minor percentage of Ipswich city was affected by major flooding events but it pays to check," Mr Ryder said.

'It has given us a foot into the property market'

JEFF Wright couldn't go wrong when he bought his house in Redbank Plains.

The suburb is the fastest growing in the state where more than 640 new homes were built in 2017.

One of those new blocks belongs to Mr Wright.

The 27-year-old property agent moved into the brand new home, in a new estate about 18 months ago with his wife.

"We love it," Mr Wright, who works at Ray White Goodna, said.

"It's affordable, there's plenty of infrastructure and with lots happening there's prospects for long term growth."

Part of Mr Wright's job includes convincing buyers Redbank Plains is not only a good place to invest, but a great place to live.

"It's not hard," he said.

"We've got everything you need, restaurants, shopping centres, public transport, the dog park up the road is great.

"It gives us a foot in the door in the property market. We're saving to buy another home in the same area."