CHEAPEST: Where to go for petrol under 99.9c/L

You can buy unleaded petrol for 99.9c/L just outside of Ipswich. Photo: Trevor Veale

You can buy unleaded petrol for 99.9c/L just outside of Ipswich. Photo: Trevor Veale

MONEY-savvy drivers passing through the Willowbank area on Saturday afternoon will be wise to cash in on the lowest petrol prices in the Ipswich region.

Liberty Purga, Cunningham Highway, is offering unleaded 91 petrol for 99.9 cents per litre, beating its neighbours’ prices by up to 10c/L.

LOCAL NEWS: Ready to sell: $10.5M retail precinct hits market

Two minutes west on the same stretch of road, unleaded petrol is selling for 109.9c/L and the prices are nearly as high two minutes in the other direction.

A spokesman for Liberty Purga said it “had been a while” since prices were that low.

In the centre of Ipswich, a handful of retailers tie for the best price at 102.9c/L, including Metro West Ipswich, 7-Eleven West Ipswich, Caltex Leichhardt, Caltex Churchill, 7-Eleven Raceview, 7-Eleven Silkstone, and Woolworths Caltex Booval.

LOCAL NEWS: Man kept 77 cats ‘inches deep’ in their own faeces

For anyone driving along the Warrego Highway and eager to avoid straying far from the beaten track, Caltex Blacksoil, Puma Citiswich and Caltex the Foodary Riverview are selling the cheapest unleaded petrol.

At 103.3c/L, the price is similar to other retailers on the same stretch of road but, after Riverview, petrol is more expensive with prices about 106.9c/L and above.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.