Subscribe
Cheap petrol on the horizon

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
27th Mar 2020 12:35 PM
RACQ expected petrol prices to dive below $1 per litre, as the current health crisis and the oil price war started by Saudi Arabia had an unprecedented impact on the cost of oil.

In Ipswich, the average fuel price is sitting at $1.29 for unleaded fuel with the cheapest fuel available at Caltex Woolworths Booval at $1.04 for unleaded fuel.

Liberty Yamanto is close second with 1.14 for unleaded fuel.

Here is a list of where petrol is below 1.20 today:

  • Caltex Woolworths Booval – $1.04
  • Liberty Yamanto – $1.14
  • Willowbank Country Café and Service – $1.14
  • Blackstone Store – $1.15
  • BP Silkstone – $1.16

The global oil price was at its lowest in 17 years due to factors including COVID-19 and RACQ’s Renee Smith said unleaded petrol prices had begun to plunge as a result.

“Bowser prices usually fall about one or two cents per litre each day at this stage of the price cycle, however on Wednesday the average of 137cpl was eight cents per litre lower than it was on Tuesday. That’s the biggest daily drop on record,” Ms Smith said.

“This is welcome news as some Brisbane servos have been price gouging this week, which is unacceptable during this time of uncertainty. We’re not driving as much during this crisis, but that is no excuse to rip motorists off.

“The message is to still delay filling up the tank right now as prices are still incredibly high and to wait until they fall further in coming weeks.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

