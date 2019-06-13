Menu
Limelight staff Dale Kim and Brittany Howard with Manager Alexis Poulsen (centre) in the heart of Riverlink's Entertainment Precinct.
News

Cheap movies and prizes up for grabs

Darren Hallesy
by
13th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH fun seekers are bucking the trend of Netflix binge-watchers, with families turning out in great numbers during the cooler months.

Despite the recent closure of the Ipswich City cinemas, moviegoers have not slowed down to support local cinemas, especially now that Riverlink's Entertainment Precinct has expanded

With i-Play now open, plus Limelight's six cinema screens, lots of food options including Rashays, Coffee Club, i-Sushi, Baskin Robbins, Nando's, Montezuma's and of course, the home of Ipswich's Best Burger (as voted by QT readers last month), Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes.

Limelight Cinemas manager Alexis Poulson said that the last few weeks have seen a very positive response from the community to the entertainment options on offer, bringing people from all over the region despite the cool nights, and with family movies hitting screens for winter and the school holidays, now's the time to get out of the house.

"This area has really become a hub for fun in Ipswich, it's been so good to see" said Limelight Manager Alexis Poulsen. "This is a great time of year for family movies, and to celebrate this weekend we are offering $4.50 kids tickets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to see Disney's Aladdin, The Secret Life of Pets 2 (advance screenings) and many more. That's the cheapest price in town, so if you are looking for some fun this Ipswich Cup weekend now's the time.

"We are also giving away four Men in Black: International prize packs valued at $99 each, and entries open today on our website at http://mylimelight.com.au/WinMIB."

Each prize pack contains: 1 x MIB: International family pass, 1 x Family Combo (2 x Medium Popcorn and 4 x Small Drinks), 1 x MIB: International Prize Pack including MIB Aluminum Water Bottle, MIB Sticker Sheet, MIB Neuralyzer Touch Pen, MIB Pin Badge, MIB Mini Figure.

