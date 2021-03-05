CHEAP: How you can buy a home for under $180k in Ipswich

Here are eight properties on the Ipswich property market under $200,000.

Here are eight properties on the Ipswich property market under $200,000.

AS FIRST home buyers rush to take advantage of government grants and low interest rates, house prices are on the rise.

Even luxury homes not typically the territory of first home buyers are selling for more than ever, with million-dollar suburbs setting eye-watering sale records.

On Thursday, the Queensland Times reported on a Brookwater home that sold for nearly $300,000 more than last year’s record-holder.

But that doesn’t mean it’s too late to snap up a bargain.

Plenty of homes are still selling in Ipswich for low prices.

The Queensland Times has compiled a list of bargains selling for less than $180,000 right now.

See for yourself.

5 Shiralee Court, Raceview $165,000

5 Shiralee Court, Raceview is for sale for $165,000.

Fenced off due to structural damage, 5 Shiralee Court, Raceview is closed for inspections. Anyone keen on buying the place will need to make their appraisal from the kerbside. On 633 sq m of land, it doesn’t matter what condition the house is in; $165,000 is a bargain. If you’re not afraid of a project, this could be your foot in the door.

FULL DETAILS

2/19 Sloman Street, Booval $165,000

2/19 Sloman Street, Booval is for sale for $165,000.

If $165,000 sounds like a good price but the idea of a project fills you with dread, this lowset brick unit might be better suited. Including two bedrooms and not needing a lot of work to get the place looking like home, 2/19 Sloman Street, Booval could make a good starter property. The kitchen has been renovated and the exposed brick walls give the home some character.

FULL DETAILS

39/31 Haig Street, Brassall $175,000

39/31 Haig Street, Brassall is for sale for $175,000.

For an extra $10,000, this low-set brick unit is an option at $175,000. 39/31 Haig Street, Brassall also has two bedrooms but radiates cute cottage vibes topped with a cheery green roof. This home ticks a lot of boxes: bath tub, airconditioning, charming windows, leafy surroundings and a private outdoor area.

FULL DETAILS

6/19 Clifton Street, Booval $149,000

6/19 Clifton Street, Booval is for sale for $149,000.

This two-storey unit in Booval boasts airconditioning, a laundry and modern kitchen. It also includes a bathtub and private, leafy outdoor area, not to mention a balcony so you can watch as your guests approach. For only $149,000, the owners are eager to sell quickly.

FULL DETAILS

1/77 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich $148,000

1/77 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich is for sale for $148,000.

Tucked among trees and also boasting a private courtyard, 1/77 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich is tranquil. It is another good option for someone trying to keep costs low without sacrificing privacy.

FULL DETAILS

1/296 Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park

1/296 Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park is for sale for $159,000.

Summer may be behind us but having an airconditioned main bedroom to retreat to will be a luxury in months to come. 1/296 Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park, is selling for just $159,000 and comes with two bedrooms.

FULL DETAILS

2/20 Queen Street, Goodna $165,000

2/20 Queen Street, Goodna is for sale for $165,000.

A breezy balcony, a built-in laundry and two bedrooms are on offer at this Goodna apartment. There is even a private lockup garage, with is spacious enough to serve as bonus storage space.

FULL DETAILS

7/187 Warwick Road, Churchill $100,000.

7/187 Warwick Road, Churchill is for sale for $100,000.

This property is only $100,000. For such a low price, there is sure to be a catch. The property is in an area that flooded in 2011, is designated student accommodation and will only sell to a buyer paying cash. The low price tag will get you a tidy, two storey three-bedder within walking distance of the UQ campus.

FULL DETAILS

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.