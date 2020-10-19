Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Cheap grog scheme leaves buyer empty-handed

Ross Irby
19th Oct 2020 4:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER prisoner who found himself short of cash ripped off an unsuspecting discount grog buyer in a shonky business deal.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the bogus booze fraud scored David Hall more than $1200.

David Malcolm Hall, 58, from North Booval, on Monday pleaded guilty to committing fraud by dishonestly obtaining $1260 at the Booval Fair shopping centre between November 18 and November 24, 2018.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Hall met the victim in a coffee shop, telling him that he had access to cheap wholesale liquor from Tweed Heads.

Arthur placed an order and handed over $630 in cash.

The next day Hall contacted the victim saying that another establishment at Kirra beach was going into liquidation.

Hall and the victim met up again at Booval Fair and Arthur made an order and handed over another $630.

Sgt Dick said Hall told the victim the alcohol would arrive in the next few days.

Hall offered several excuses to the buyer, who then asked for his money to be returned.

A complaint was made to Yamanto police in July, 2019.

Defence lawyer Bill Leather said Hall instructed that he took the first order as he believed he could fulfil it.

He then came to the conclusion that he could not do as promised.

"He took the money as he was just released from jail. He used it on meals for his friends," Mr Leather said.

The court heard Hall was also subject to a suspended jail term, with the sentence imposed by Ipswich District Court for crimes of dishonesty.

The new offences breached that sentence.

Mr Leather said Hall had some health issues and a stress disorder, and alcohol had been a problem for him at the time of the offending.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Hall $400, and ordered that he pay $1260 restitution.

fraud case ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man yells at magistrates, storms out of Gatton court

        Premium Content Man yells at magistrates, storms out of Gatton court

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man has yelled at a magistrate in Gatton Court today then stormed out of the building.

        Retro diner rocks Elvis-inspired milkshake

        Premium Content Retro diner rocks Elvis-inspired milkshake

        Business Alcoholic milkshakes, frappés and a huge range of cocktails have landed on the menu...

        Detailed investigation into PFAS contamination released

        Premium Content Detailed investigation into PFAS contamination released

        News Details from the detailed investigation into PFAS contamination at RAAF Base...

        Walker lay injured while hero dog ran for help

        Premium Content Walker lay injured while hero dog ran for help

        News A woman who lost control of her car and hit a pedestrian has received a suspended...