Cheap grog scheme leaves buyer empty-handed

A FORMER prisoner who found himself short of cash ripped off an unsuspecting discount grog buyer in a shonky business deal.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the bogus booze fraud scored David Hall more than $1200.

David Malcolm Hall, 58, from North Booval, on Monday pleaded guilty to committing fraud by dishonestly obtaining $1260 at the Booval Fair shopping centre between November 18 and November 24, 2018.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Hall met the victim in a coffee shop, telling him that he had access to cheap wholesale liquor from Tweed Heads.

Arthur placed an order and handed over $630 in cash.

The next day Hall contacted the victim saying that another establishment at Kirra beach was going into liquidation.

Hall and the victim met up again at Booval Fair and Arthur made an order and handed over another $630.

Sgt Dick said Hall told the victim the alcohol would arrive in the next few days.

Hall offered several excuses to the buyer, who then asked for his money to be returned.

A complaint was made to Yamanto police in July, 2019.

Defence lawyer Bill Leather said Hall instructed that he took the first order as he believed he could fulfil it.

He then came to the conclusion that he could not do as promised.

"He took the money as he was just released from jail. He used it on meals for his friends," Mr Leather said.

The court heard Hall was also subject to a suspended jail term, with the sentence imposed by Ipswich District Court for crimes of dishonesty.

The new offences breached that sentence.

Mr Leather said Hall had some health issues and a stress disorder, and alcohol had been a problem for him at the time of the offending.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Hall $400, and ordered that he pay $1260 restitution.